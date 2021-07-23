Thefts reported by businesses July 20 to 21
Ray’s Green Hills, 3225 N. Belt Highway.
Room 108, 722 Felix St., burglary.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported July 19 to 21
Cirk Logan, 5205 Stoneridge Drive, items stolen at 2427 S. 11th St.
Anne Roseberry, 3435 Karnes Road, items stolen from vehicle at 4503 Frederick Blvd.
Joseph Gall, 6401 S. First St., vehicle stolen.
Kelly Steele, 1814 St. Joseph Ave., burglary.
Mickey McCreary, 4020 S. 169 Highway, items stolen from vehicle.
Michael Lieffring, Overland Park, Kansas, burglary at 2017 Union St.
Kathleen Bonnes, 415 N. Tenth St., items stolen from residence.
