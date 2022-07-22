Thefts for July 23 Jul 22, 2022 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thefts reported by businesses July 17 to 21St. Joseph Self-Storage Units, 2205 S. Riverside Road, burglary.Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.Hyvee, 201 N. Belt Highway.Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.Q-PAC Inc., 3257 S. 759 Highway, burglary.A&M Heating and Cooling, 513 S. Fourth St., items stolen from vehicle at 1919 S. 20th St.Jamie’s Secret Garden, 811 N. Woodbine Road.Moila Country Club, 701 N. Noyes Blvd., burglary and vehicle stolen.Thefts reported July 17 to 21David Mitchell, 2318 Cardinal Lane, burglary at 2205 S. Riverside Road.Donald McEachron, 1300 S. 11th St., items stolen from residence.Curtis Bonea, 3624 S. 17th St., items stolen from vehicle.Jennifer Jaques, 2513 Kent St., items stolen from residence.Derek Dykes, 4326 Stonecrest Drive, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Reinier Palacios, 3208 Oakland Ave., items stolen at St. Joseph Ave. and Northwest Parkway.Carissa Crabb, 2621 Faraon St., items stolen at 2805 Francis St.Kimberly Spencer, 410 Eulich St., items stolen from residence.Gregory Silvey, 6527 Ridgeway St., vehicle stolen.Misty Lewis, 3409 S. 17th St., burglary at 3416 Pear St.Cynthia Perkins, 1955 Clay St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Jesse Droz, 1909 S. 12th St., items stolen from vehicle.Laurence Grant, 102 S. Woodbine Road, items stolen from residence.Sarah Hogan, 3201 Jackson St., items stolen at S. 17th and Jackson Streets.Dakoda King, 3305 Sunnyside Drive, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Larry Bender, 417 S. Seventh St., items stolen at 417 S. Ninth St.Carrie Tillman, 431 Blake St., items stolen from residence.Adam Vollstedt, 617 Alabama St., burglary.Jeremy Colson, Savannah, Missouri, burglary at 1522 S. 26th St.Rhonda Grider, 802 Alabama St., items stolen from residence.Pamela Moran, 3211 Pickett Road, vehicle stolen.Stacy Brashear, 1326 N. 20th St., items stolen at 732 N. 24th St.Vandalism reported July 17 to 20St. Joseph Self-Storage Units, 2205 S. Riverside Road.David Mitchell, 2318 Cardinal Lane, destruction of property at 2205 S. Riverside Road.Magen Osborn, 2710 S. 24th St.Marion Aures, 525 N. 13th St.Tyrell Williams, 3112 N. Tenth St.Breanna Farrington, 1118 S. 19th St., destruction of property at 3112 N. Tenth St.St. Mary's Church, 1601 Main St.Hardee's, 3911 N. Belt Highway.Ricki Potts, 2027 Parkview Ave., destruction of property at 3416 Pear St. Christie Lane Ethan Blair Hosea Elementary School James Sterzinger Vehicle Blanchard Jenny Russell James Mcclain Destruction Meghan Krug Deborah Hontz Lauren Rybolt Marie Dones Missouri Robbery Timmy Wilson Jr. Goetz Credit Union S. N. Property Antoine William Electric N. Tenth Kaitlynn Marr Jerry Brady Sr. Residence Address Thomas Shaw Jr. Denise O'neal Company Commerce Ellen Johnson Oats Inc. Kyle Keely Derek Rice Street Glen Karen Smith Andrea Clark Alex Jaurez Danielle Scott-wilson Drew Patel Mod Par Transportation Expressway St. Joseph Department Cameron Kansas City Shanay Starling Retirement Steven Highby Donald Roberts Squire Natasha Long Wendy Minear Leonard Road S.e. Highway S.w. Baseball Association Gerald Ferguson Elijah Burton Catholic Church Arthur Lonjers Ricardo Rodriquez Diane Thomas Sharona Shiflet Sales Inc. Lovejoy N. Fifth Eric Lederer Linda Smith Amy Bates Kathryn Branscum Faraon Nancy Cooper Plaza Auto N. Fourth Lynette Norwood Chad Swope Erica Goodwin Michael Jones Sheila Maillet Los Angeles California Monica Kelso-myers Holliday Sand & Gravel Co. Rec Park Recreation Carla Ewart Ajax Road Edward Warner Ronnie Swope Jr. Road Steven Polachek Sr. Charles Boots Cook Keith Culley Sarah Johnson Brittany Phillips Mound City Wayne Schmitt Dillon Davis Brian Canterbury N. 