Thefts reported by businesses July 20 to 21 Cruse America RV, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1201 N. Woodbine Road.
Speedy’s, 4007 Frederick Blvd.
Thefts reported July 20 to 21 Emmett Pendergrass III, 5813 S. Tenth St., burglary at 107 Countryside Lane.
Anita Radmer, 2205 S. 14th St., vehicle stolen.
Thomas Leach, 11106 County Road 381, items stolen at 705 Edmond St.
