Thefts reported by businesses July 15 to 18
U-Haul, 1717 N. Belt Highway, vehicle stolen.
T-Mobile, 4106 N. Belt Highway.
Olive Market, 2403 Olive St.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
CVS, 930 N. Belt Highway.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Aldi, 3201 S. Belt Highway.
Northwest Health Services, 2303 Village Drive, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Car Hop, 819 S. Belt Highway, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Thefts reported July 15 to 19
Antoine Williams, 1805 Prospect Ave., items stolen from residence.
Anthony Lopez, 1329 Cudmore Ave., items stolen from a vehicle.
Dennis Kovac, 11345 S.W. State Route JJ, items stolen at 1338 N. Belt Highway.
Michael Sandusky, 2711 Jackson St., burglary.
Ann Rush, 2312 Buckingham St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Joshua Zaenker, 728 Vine St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Judith Gibson, 1902 Walnut St., items stolen at 2802 S. 19th St.
Rebecca Keys, 618 N. 12th St., items stolen from residence.
Edward Downey Sr., 3309 Doniphan Ave., vehicle stolen.
Tina Phillips, 5026 Faraon St., items stolen at 3507 Pear St.
Dennis Petty, 2707 S. 25th St., items stolen at 3507 Pear St.
Kathleen Bonnes, 415 N. 10th St., items stolen from residence.
Shane Caswell, Quincy, Missouri, items stolen at 501 Faraon St.
Cainan Bodde, 2220 Seneca St., burglary.
Kaine Climer, 2220 Seneca St., burglary.
Michael Emons, 3107 Felix St., items stolen from residence.
Laura Jackson, Stewartsville, Missouri, items stolen from a vehicle at 2102 S. Belt Highway.
Rhonda Newell, 2912 Frederick Ave., items stolen from a vehicle.
Beverly Busey, 2703 Patee St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Susan Davis, 606 E. Colorado Ave., items stolen at 1004 Fifth Ave.
Shadavian Tucker, Houston, Texas, items stolen at 1201 N. Woodbine Road.
Chandler McCroy, Moundville, Alabama, items stolen at 4312 Frederick Blvd.
Darrin Gaither, Chapman, Kansas, items stolen at 4213 Frederick Blvd.
Steven Imlay, 415 N. 10th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Ashley Pinzino, 1617 Frankie Lane, items stolen from residence.
Traveon Lettman, 1617 Frankie Lane, items stolen from residence.
Joyce Starr, 1604 S. 22nd St., items stolen at 2004 N. Belt Highway.
Megan Robertson, 2014 Ashland Ave., items stolen from a vehicle.
Faith Dryer, 2503 College Lane, items stolen from residence.
Deven Jones, 809 N. 25th St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Elijah Verbick, 3320 Messanie St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Vandalism reported July 6 to 19
Mitchell Park Plaza, 1300 S. 11th St.
Lilian Widener, 1300 S. 11th St.
Fulton Morris Jr., 1300 S. 11th St.
Laura Donckers, Crest Hill, Illinois, destruction of property at 1300 S. 11th St.
Self Storage Units, 2205 S. Riverside Road.
Chandler McCroy, Moundville, Alabama, destruction of property at 4312 Frederick Blvd.
Washington Park Library, 1821 N. Third St.
Dexter Lawrence, 409 N. Third St., destruction of property at 2605 Mitchell Ave.
David Hall, 105 N. 15th St.
Whitney Ballard, 725 N. 25th St.
Deven Jones, 809 N. 25th St.
Donald Holmes, 1407 Felix St.
Aleshia Morris, 3019 Hampton Road, destruction of property at 3911 N. Belt Highway.
James Beaver III, 1308 Jules St.
Dennis Kovac, 11345 S.W. State Route JJ, destruction of property at 1338 N. Belt Highway.
Franklin Hood, 6590 S.E. State Route A, destruction of property at 1229 Alabama St.
Rebecca Keys, 618 N. 12th St.
Deacon Sears, 416 N. Seventh St., destruction of property at 210 N. Belt Highway.
Clayton Fields, 2419 St. Joseph Ave., destruction of property at 411 Francis St.
