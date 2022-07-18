Thefts Placeholder

Thefts reported by businesses July 12 to 15

Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.

St. Joseph Public Library, 927 Felix St.

Thefts reported July 14 to 15

Jacqueline Hunt, 1209 N. Eighth St., items stolen from residence.

Juan Gutierrez, 820 S. 20th St., vehicle stolen.

Anthony Owens, 919 N. 13th St., burglary.

Tammie Dame, 102 S. Woodbine Road, items stolen at 919 N. Woodbine Road.

Devin Bland, 1919 S. 20th St., items stolen from a vehicle.

James Foley, 2526 Pacific St., items stolen from a vehicle.

Alexis Lowry, 1712 S. 28th St., items stolen from residence.

Channon Worcester, 2220 Sycamore St., items stolen from residence.

Vandalism reported July 15

Rolling Hills Library, 2030 N. Belt Highway.

