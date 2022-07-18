Thefts for July 19 Jul 18, 2022 22 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thefts reported by businesses July 12 to 15Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.St. Joseph Public Library, 927 Felix St.Thefts reported July 14 to 15Jacqueline Hunt, 1209 N. Eighth St., items stolen from residence.Juan Gutierrez, 820 S. 20th St., vehicle stolen.Anthony Owens, 919 N. 13th St., burglary.Tammie Dame, 102 S. Woodbine Road, items stolen at 919 N. Woodbine Road.Devin Bland, 1919 S. 20th St., items stolen from a vehicle.James Foley, 2526 Pacific St., items stolen from a vehicle.Alexis Lowry, 1712 S. 28th St., items stolen from residence.Channon Worcester, 2220 Sycamore St., items stolen from residence.Vandalism reported July 15Rolling Hills Library, 2030 N. Belt Highway. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Burglary Accessory Crime Criminal Law Theft Sale Nevada Fernley Selina Soderind Vandalism Item S.w. Christie Lane Ethan Blair Hosea Elementary School James Sterzinger Vehicle Blanchard Jenny Russell James Mcclain Destruction Meghan Krug Deborah Hontz Lauren Rybolt Marie Dones Missouri Robbery Timmy Wilson Jr. Goetz Credit Union S. N. Property Antoine William Electric N. Tenth Kaitlynn Marr Jerry Brady Sr. Residence Address Thomas Shaw Jr. Denise O'neal Company Commerce Ellen Johnson Oats Inc. Kyle Keely Derek Rice Street Glen Karen Smith Andrea Clark Alex Jaurez Danielle Scott-wilson Drew Patel Mod Par Transportation Expressway St. Joseph Department Cameron Kansas City Shanay Starling Retirement Steven Highby Donald Roberts Squire Natasha Long Wendy Minear Leonard Road S.e. Highway S.w. Baseball Association Gerald Ferguson Elijah Burton Catholic Church Arthur Lonjers Ricardo Rodriquez Diane Thomas Sharona Shiflet Sales Inc. Lovejoy N. Fifth Eric Lederer Linda Smith Amy Bates Kathryn Branscum Faraon Nancy Cooper Plaza Auto N. Fourth Lynette Norwood Chad Swope Erica Goodwin Michael Jones Sheila Maillet Los Angeles California Monica Kelso-myers Holliday Sand & Gravel Co. Rec Park Recreation Carla Ewart Ajax Road Edward Warner Ronnie Swope Jr. Road Steven Polachek Sr. Charles Boots Cook Keith Culley Sarah Johnson Brittany Phillips Mound City Wayne Schmitt Dillon Davis Brian Canterbury N. Seventh Lara Gilpin Mart Mitchell Ave. Nation City Bradley Mabary Binder Charlotte Fields Carol Myers Gene Field Road Lene Couture Devin Miller Patricia Koonce Jaden Clark Ross White Rs Electric Truck Georgia Chad Lawton Ashley Lawton Marisol Martinez Amazonia Sue Ritzinger Devin Bland Juan Gutierrez × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Business Businesses prepare for Chiefs, fans coming to town Courts Man charged with murder in shooting on Kickapoo Reservation Local News Confusion lingers after abortion trigger law Social Services CAP no longer pursuing tiny homes plan More Local News → Local Forecast Updated 13 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
