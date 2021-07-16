Thefts reported July 11 to 14
Sunny Gray, 3501 Lafayette St., items stolen at 3002 N. 18th St.
Sandra Mayfield, 18 Northridge Drive, items stolen from residence.
Christina Blohm, 3422 Messanie St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Tae Gronemeyer, 1119 Virginia St., items stolen from residence.
Vandalism reported July 13
James Romesburg Jr., Jamesport, Missouri, destruction of property at 2207 S. 36th St.
