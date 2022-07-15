Thefts for July 16 Jul 15, 2022 14 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thefts reported by businesses July 13Lowe’s, 3901 N. Belt Highway.HMP DME Services, 4410 S. 40th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Adam’s Fine Jewelry, 3007 N. Belt Highway.Fuel Wurks, Parkville, Missouri, items stolen at 2615 St. Joseph Ave.Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.Thefts reported July 13 to 14Jackson Hurley, 3641 Gene Field Road, items stolen from residence.Cesar Delgado, Topeka, Kansas, items stolen from a vehicle at 4312 Frederick Blvd.Steven Shedder, Villisca, Iowa, items stolen from a vehicle at 2721 Renick St.Winfred Fanning III, 1512 Monterey St., vehicle stolen at 1704 Mitchell Ave.Sarah Fanning, 1512 Monterey St., vehicle stolen at 1704 Mitchell Ave.Sue Ritzinger, 709 S. 16th St., burglary.Nancee Boose, 102 S. Woodbine Road, items stolen from residence.Donald Smith, 2509 Angelique St., vehicle stolen.Christian Cignarale, Lee’s Summit, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 930 N. Belt Highway.Joshua Zaenker Jr., 2514 Jules St., items stolen from a vehicle.Connor Hysten, 2237 S. 23rd St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Carley Sanders, 2237 S. 23rd St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.James Gach, 4702 S. U.S. Highway 169, burglary.Clinton Thomas, 415 N. Third St., items stolen from a vehicle.Tess Campbell, 2806 Monterey St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1325 S. Belt Highway.Vandalism reported July 13 to 14Sue Ritzinger, 709 S. 16th St.William Schoen, Brighton, Colorado, destruction of property at 3928 Frederick Blvd.Jacqi Peterson, Amazonia, Missouri, destruction of property at 3928 Frederick Blvd.Marisol Martinez, 2206 Charles St.Lisa Brown, 4302 Hillview Drive.Jack McAuliffe, Titusville, Florida, destruction of property at 3928 Frederick Blvd. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News +2 Local News Tech N9ne to perform at Red Rally Restaurant Inspections June restaurant inspections Local News Amelia Earhart statue to be placed in U.S. Capitol on July 27 Local News Food for Kids founder encourages kids to 'come and be kids'
