Thefts reported by businesses July 13

Lowe’s, 3901 N. Belt Highway.

HMP DME Services, 4410 S. 40th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.

Adam’s Fine Jewelry, 3007 N. Belt Highway.

Fuel Wurks, Parkville, Missouri, items stolen at 2615 St. Joseph Ave.

Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.

Thefts reported July 13 to 14Jackson Hurley, 3641 Gene Field Road, items stolen from residence.

Cesar Delgado, Topeka, Kansas, items stolen from a vehicle at 4312 Frederick Blvd.

Steven Shedder, Villisca, Iowa, items stolen from a vehicle at 2721 Renick St.

Winfred Fanning III, 1512 Monterey St., vehicle stolen at 1704 Mitchell Ave.

Sarah Fanning, 1512 Monterey St., vehicle stolen at 1704 Mitchell Ave.

Sue Ritzinger, 709 S. 16th St., burglary.

Nancee Boose, 102 S. Woodbine Road, items stolen from residence.

Donald Smith, 2509 Angelique St., vehicle stolen.

Christian Cignarale, Lee’s Summit, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 930 N. Belt Highway.

Joshua Zaenker Jr., 2514 Jules St., items stolen from a vehicle.

Connor Hysten, 2237 S. 23rd St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.

Carley Sanders, 2237 S. 23rd St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.

James Gach, 4702 S. U.S. Highway 169, burglary.

Clinton Thomas, 415 N. Third St., items stolen from a vehicle.

Tess Campbell, 2806 Monterey St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1325 S. Belt Highway.

Vandalism reported July 13 to 14Sue Ritzinger, 709 S. 16th St.

William Schoen, Brighton, Colorado, destruction of property at 3928 Frederick Blvd.

Jacqi Peterson, Amazonia, Missouri, destruction of property at 3928 Frederick Blvd.

Marisol Martinez, 2206 Charles St.

Lisa Brown, 4302 Hillview Drive.

Jack McAuliffe, Titusville, Florida, destruction of property at 3928 Frederick Blvd.

