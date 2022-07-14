Thefts for July 15 Jul 14, 2022 38 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thefts reported by businesses July 12Spire Inc. Natural Gas Company, 402 Cedar St., items stolen from a vehicle.Intren, Kansas City, Missouri, items stolen at 4701 S. Leonard Road.CVS, 930 N. Belt Highway.Thefts reported July 7 to 13Natasha Sutton, Red Oak, Iowa, items stolen at 3422 Auburn Drive.Jordan Rose, 5208 S. 22nd St., items stolen from a vehicle.Nicholas Srader, Independence, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 501 Faraon St.Natasha Atkinson, Calgary, Alberta, Canada, items stolen at 3505 N. Village Drive.Daniel McMurtry, Columbia, Missouri, items stolen from a vehicle at 3600 N. Village Drive.Linda Stewart, 1709 S. 38th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Robert Fisher Jr., 1911 Pacific St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Kevin Barker, Branson, Missouri, items stolen from a vehicle at 1201 N. Woodbine Road.Kylee Sherman, 2805 S. 24th St., items stolen from residence.Baylee Schubert, 201 Texas Ave., items stolen at 3002 N. 18th St.Vandalism reported July 12 to 13Spire Inc. Natural Gas Company, 402 Cedar St.Daniel McMurtry, Columbia, Missouri, destruction of property at 3600 N. Village Drive.City of St. Joseph Parks Department, 1920 Grand Ave., destruction of property at 3700 Clark St.Michael Kneib, 4028 Pickett Road.YMCA Campus, 3601 N. Village Drive.Stephen Thomas, 3128 County Line Road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Burglary Accessory Crime Criminal Law Theft Sale Nevada Fernley Selina Soderind Vandalism Item S.w. Christie Lane Ethan Blair Hosea Elementary School James Sterzinger Vehicle Blanchard Jenny Russell James Mcclain Destruction Meghan Krug Deborah Hontz Lauren Rybolt Marie Dones Missouri Robbery Timmy Wilson Jr. Goetz Credit Union S. N. Property Antoine William Electric N. Tenth Kaitlynn Marr Jerry Brady Sr. Residence Address Thomas Shaw Jr. Denise O'neal Company Commerce Ellen Johnson Oats Inc. Kyle Keely Derek Rice Street Glen Karen Smith Andrea Clark Alex Jaurez Danielle Scott-wilson Drew Patel Mod Par Transportation Expressway St. Joseph Department Cameron Kansas City Shanay Starling Retirement Steven Highby Donald Roberts Squire Natasha Long Wendy Minear Leonard Road S.e. Highway S.w. Baseball Association Gerald Ferguson Elijah Burton Catholic Church Arthur Lonjers Ricardo Rodriquez Diane Thomas Sharona Shiflet Sales Inc. Lovejoy N. Fifth Eric Lederer Linda Smith Amy Bates Kathryn Branscum Faraon Nancy Cooper Plaza Auto N. Fourth Lynette Norwood Chad Swope Erica Goodwin Michael Jones Sheila Maillet Los Angeles California Monica Kelso-myers Holliday Sand & Gravel Co. Rec Park Recreation Carla Ewart Ajax Road Edward Warner Ronnie Swope Jr. Road Steven Polachek Sr. Charles Boots Cook Keith Culley Sarah Johnson Brittany Phillips Mound City Wayne Schmitt Dillon Davis Brian Canterbury N. Seventh Lara Gilpin Mart Mitchell Ave. Nation City Bradley Mabary Binder Charlotte Fields Carol Myers Gene Field Road Lene Couture Devin Miller Patricia Koonce Jaden Clark Ross White Rs Electric Truck Georgia Chad Lawton Ashley Lawton Inc. Daniel Mcmurtry Gas Company × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News +3 Sound Of Speed Featured planes take flight ahead of airshow Local News 988 suicide prevention hotline goes live Saturday Public Safety 15 arrests made in overnight police operation Local News Teen Day immunization clinic announced for Aug. 5 More Local News → 1:16 Hot & Humid Friday 1 hr ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.