Thefts reported by businesses July 12

Spire Inc. Natural Gas Company, 402 Cedar St., items stolen from a vehicle.

Intren, Kansas City, Missouri, items stolen at 4701 S. Leonard Road.

CVS, 930 N. Belt Highway.

Thefts reported July 7 to 13

Natasha Sutton, Red Oak, Iowa, items stolen at 3422 Auburn Drive.

Jordan Rose, 5208 S. 22nd St., items stolen from a vehicle.

Nicholas Srader, Independence, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 501 Faraon St.

Natasha Atkinson, Calgary, Alberta, Canada, items stolen at 3505 N. Village Drive.

Daniel McMurtry, Columbia, Missouri, items stolen from a vehicle at 3600 N. Village Drive.

Linda Stewart, 1709 S. 38th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.

Robert Fisher Jr., 1911 Pacific St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.

Kevin Barker, Branson, Missouri, items stolen from a vehicle at 1201 N. Woodbine Road.

Kylee Sherman, 2805 S. 24th St., items stolen from residence.

Baylee Schubert, 201 Texas Ave., items stolen at 3002 N. 18th St.

Vandalism reported July 12 to 13

Spire Inc. Natural Gas Company, 402 Cedar St.

Daniel McMurtry, Columbia, Missouri, destruction of property at 3600 N. Village Drive.

City of St. Joseph Parks Department, 1920 Grand Ave., destruction of property at 3700 Clark St.

Michael Kneib, 4028 Pickett Road.

YMCA Campus, 3601 N. Village Drive.

Stephen Thomas, 3128 County Line Road.

