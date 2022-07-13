Thefts reported by businesses July 8 to 11
Altec, 5610 Corporate Drive.
St. Joseph Self Storage, 2205 S. Riverside Road, burglary.
Royal Packaging, 302 S. Third St.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
ABC Supply, 3314 S. Leonard Road.
Herzog Contracting, 600 S. Riverside Road, items stolen from a vehicle at 4314 Frederick Blvd.
Thefts reported July 1 to 12
Kevin Ray, 1621 Pat Drive, items stolen from residence.
Dakota Schneider, 2915 N. Ninth St., burglary and robbery at residence.
Elizabeth Szczepanik, 2419 Jackson St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Brandon Barber, 1504 S. 39th St., items stolen from residence.
Marian Thomas, 3311 N. 11th St., items stolen from residence.
Joshua Brown, 2702 Southwest Trail, vehicle stolen.
Mayleen Lipok, 1509 N. 36th St., vehicle stolen.
Halsey Moser, 12829 County Road 352, items stolen at 3414 Messanie St.
Mark Welch, 602 Shady Ave., items stolen from residence.
Thomas Sams, 2702 Clay St., items stolen at 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Jacob Shepherd, 4305 E. Haverill Drive, items stolen from a vehicle.
Betty Morriss, 2809 S. 33rd Terrace, burglary.
Felicia Guy, 2813 Rushmore Lane, items stolen from residence.
Ashley Lawton, Carnesville, Georgia, items stolen at 4213 Frederick Blvd.
Chad Lawton, Carnesville, Georgia, items stolen at 4213 Frederick Blvd.
Ronald Wahlert, 5802 S. 16th St., vehicle stolen.
Alan Ygsi, 3208 Gene Field Road, items stolen from a vehicle.
Erin Williams, 1623 Douglas St., burglary and vehicle stolen.
George Kelsch III, 425 N. 11th St., items stolen from residence.
Jono Hamlin, 1912 Faraon St., vehicle stolen.
Mackenzie Hileman, 1013 Fifth Ave., items stolen from residence.
Lauryn Gilmore, 2815 Messanie St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Trista Neal, 912 Ridenbaugh St., items stolen at 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Luke Zweerink, 5014 Briarwood Lane, items stolen from vehicle.
Jamie Dixon, 2602 Flintstone Drive, items stolen from residence.
Ralph Neblett, Dickson, Tennessee, items stolen at 3600 N. Village Drive.
William Zellmer, 2407 Duncan St., items stolen from vehicle and residence.
Joshua Wisneski, 2407 Duncan St., items stolen from vehicle and residence.
Crystal Ruth, 2509 Duncan St., vehicle stolen.
Bridgett Deweese, 3515 Gene Field Road, items stolen at 201 N. Belt Highway.
Brandon McNeill, Grand Junction, Colorado, items stolen from a vehicle at 4314 Frederick Blvd.
Keith Fox, 4 Stonecrest Drive, items stolen from a vehicle.
Vandalism reported July 8 to 11
Ashley Lawton, Carnesville, Georgia, destruction of property at 4213 Frederick Blvd.
Chad Lawton, Carnesville, Georgia, destruction of property at 4213 Frederick Blvd.
ABC Supply, 3314 S. Leonard Road.
Ralph Neblett, Dickson, Tennessee, destruction of property at 3600 N. Village Drive.
James Lanham, 6646 Brown St., destruction of property at 6620 Brown St.
Simply Clean Car & Truck Wash, 4602 S. 169 Highway.
Jonny Bottorff, 2714 S. 30th St., destruction of property at 1521 S. 38th St.
Mariellys Montero, 301 E. Missouri Ave.
Mary Scott, 2031 N. 36th St.
Dennis Bowen, 2722 S. Leonard Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.