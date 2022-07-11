Thefts Placeholder

Thefts reported by businesses July 7 to 8

RS Electric, 302 Messanie St., items stolen at 510 Seneca St.

The Waldinger Corporation, 20872 K Highway, vehicle stolen at 4621 Easton Road.

D&D Masonry, Kansas City, Missouri, items and vehicle stolen at 701 N. Noyes Blvd.

CVS, 930 N. Belt Highway.

Thefts reported July 7 to 8

Erik McGuire, 1714 Dewey Ave., burglary.

Larolyn Dodd, 2234 Felix St., items stolen at 1900 Frederick Ave.

Kevin Dykes, 11165 Club View Drive, items and vehicle stolen at 701 N. Noyes Blvd.

Crystal Bowers, 3305 Duncan St., burglary.

Barbara Komer, 3607 Doniphan Ave., items stolen from residence.

Terri Hardin, 2811 S. 18th St., items stolen from residence.

Jimmy Hardin, 2811 S. 18th St., items stolen from residence.

Keshaun Flowers, 3410 S. 30th St., items stolen from residence.

Ladon Marchbanks, 3410 S. 30th St., items stolen from residence.

Theresa Sullivan, 2649 Frederick Ave., items stolen from residence.

Dana Miljavac, 5807 Lawson St., items stolen at 3022 S. Belt Highway.

Vandalism reported July 5 to 8

Courtney Gann, 1707 S. 26th St.

Audrey Parks, Savannah, Missouri, destruction of property at 102 S. Belt Highway.

Kathleen Campbell, 2803 Quail Drive.

RS Electric, 302 Messanie St., destruction of property at 510 Seneca St.

Ashlea Watt, 1218 N. Eighth St., destruction of property at 2610 S. 28th St.

St. Kolbe-Puckett Center for Healing, 210 N. Seventh St.

