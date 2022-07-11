Thefts for July 12 Jul 11, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thefts reported by businesses July 7 to 8RS Electric, 302 Messanie St., items stolen at 510 Seneca St.The Waldinger Corporation, 20872 K Highway, vehicle stolen at 4621 Easton Road.D&D Masonry, Kansas City, Missouri, items and vehicle stolen at 701 N. Noyes Blvd.CVS, 930 N. Belt Highway.Thefts reported July 7 to 8Erik McGuire, 1714 Dewey Ave., burglary.Larolyn Dodd, 2234 Felix St., items stolen at 1900 Frederick Ave.Kevin Dykes, 11165 Club View Drive, items and vehicle stolen at 701 N. Noyes Blvd.Crystal Bowers, 3305 Duncan St., burglary.Barbara Komer, 3607 Doniphan Ave., items stolen from residence.Terri Hardin, 2811 S. 18th St., items stolen from residence.Jimmy Hardin, 2811 S. 18th St., items stolen from residence.Keshaun Flowers, 3410 S. 30th St., items stolen from residence.Ladon Marchbanks, 3410 S. 30th St., items stolen from residence.Theresa Sullivan, 2649 Frederick Ave., items stolen from residence.Dana Miljavac, 5807 Lawson St., items stolen at 3022 S. Belt Highway.Vandalism reported July 5 to 8Courtney Gann, 1707 S. 26th St.Audrey Parks, Savannah, Missouri, destruction of property at 102 S. Belt Highway.Kathleen Campbell, 2803 Quail Drive.RS Electric, 302 Messanie St., destruction of property at 510 Seneca St.Ashlea Watt, 1218 N. Eighth St., destruction of property at 2610 S. 28th St.St. Kolbe-Puckett Center for Healing, 210 N. Seventh St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Burglary Accessory Crime Criminal Law Theft Sale Nevada Fernley Selina Soderind Vandalism Item S.w. Christie Lane Ethan Blair Hosea Elementary School James Sterzinger Vehicle Blanchard Jenny Russell James Mcclain Destruction Meghan Krug Deborah Hontz Lauren Rybolt Marie Dones Missouri Robbery Timmy Wilson Jr. Goetz Credit Union S. N. Property Antoine William Electric N. Tenth Kaitlynn Marr Jerry Brady Sr. Residence Address Thomas Shaw Jr. Denise O'neal Company Commerce Ellen Johnson Oats Inc. Kyle Keely Derek Rice Street Glen Karen Smith Andrea Clark Alex Jaurez Danielle Scott-wilson Drew Patel Mod Par Transportation Expressway St. Joseph Department Cameron Kansas City Shanay Starling Retirement Steven Highby Donald Roberts Squire Natasha Long Wendy Minear Leonard Road S.e. Highway S.w. Baseball Association Gerald Ferguson Elijah Burton Catholic Church Arthur Lonjers Ricardo Rodriquez Diane Thomas Sharona Shiflet Sales Inc. Lovejoy N. Fifth Eric Lederer Linda Smith Amy Bates Kathryn Branscum Faraon Nancy Cooper Plaza Auto N. Fourth Lynette Norwood Chad Swope Erica Goodwin Michael Jones Sheila Maillet Los Angeles California Monica Kelso-myers Holliday Sand & Gravel Co. Rec Park Recreation Carla Ewart Ajax Road Edward Warner Ronnie Swope Jr. Road Steven Polachek Sr. Charles Boots Cook Keith Culley Sarah Johnson Brittany Phillips Mound City Wayne Schmitt Dillon Davis Brian Canterbury N. Seventh Lara Gilpin Mart Mitchell Ave. Nation City Bradley Mabary Binder Charlotte Fields Carol Myers Gene Field Road Lene Couture Devin Miller Patricia Koonce Jaden Clark Ross White Rs Electric × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Parks Efforts continue to remove dead trees Business Mystical Light closing doors after 25 years Education New framework tackles English learning Public Safety City safety procedures reduce risk of flash floods More Local News → 0:53 Partly Cloudy Monday 20 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
