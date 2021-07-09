Thefts reported by businesses July 5 to 6
Rolling Hills Auto Plaza, 1617 Cross St., vehicle stolen.
Twin Spires, 501 S. 10th St.
Summit Truck Stop, 5906 Mitchell Ave., burglary.
Road Star Gas, 3215 S. 22nd St.
Milliken Lawn & Landscaping, 3209 Pear St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Thefts reported July 6 to 7
Britney Churchill, 3619 Pacific St., items stolen at 1801 N. Woodbine Road.
Christopher Spence, Springfield, Missouri, items stolen at 1414 S. Belt Highway.
Angela Thornton, 715 Trevillian Drive, items stolen from residence.
Lisa Vang, Union Star, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2318 N. Belt Highway.
Richelle Caine, Harriet, Arkansas, items stolen at 3219 Locust St.
Edwin Pauly, 422 Green St., burglary.
Rocky Gillpatrick, 422 Green St., burglary.
Lindsay Wyckoff, 609 W. Stonecrest Circle, items stolen from a vehicle.
Vandalism reported July 6
Britney Churchill, 3619 Pacific St., destruction of property at 1801 N. Woodbine Road.
Twin Spires, 501 S. 10th St.
Bank Midwest, 801 N. 36th St.
Frederic Windisch, 2635 Frederick Ave., destruction of property at 1314 S. 10th St.
