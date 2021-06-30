Thefts reported by businesses June 28
Specialized Support Services, 5709 N.E. Woodbine Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 509 E. Hyde Park Ave.
USPS, 5706 Lake Ave.
Thefts reported Jun 25 to 29
Leo Paine, 2904 Francis St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Donna Long, 2820 Lovers Lane, burglary.
Sue Spalding, 1410 Prospect Ave., burglary.
Bronson Anderson, Savannah, Missouri, items stolen at 4217 Frederick Blvd.
Michael Morris, 210 Hugh St., items stolen from a vehicle at 7302 Washington St.
Marinda Baker, 3224 Brown Road, items stolen from a vehicle at 5103 N. Belt Highway.
Pauline Berger, Palm Bay, Florida, items stolen from a vehicle at 3600 N. Village Drive.
Yanela Camejo Garcon, 1815 Penn St., burglary and items stolen from residence.
Joshua Leggans, 1901 Mulberry St., items stolen from residence.
Michael Bedsaul, 3641 Gene Field Road, items stolen at 102 S. Third St.
Eldon Allen, 3318 Burnside Ave., vehicle stolen at 3912 Mansfield Road.
Lisa Crockett, 3605 Monterey St., burglary.
Blake King, 3308 N. Ninth St., items stolen from residence.
Vandalism reported June 25 to 27
Sara Elizabeth Stepp, Kansas City, Missouri, destruction of property at 2431 Patee St.
St. Joseph Restoration Church, 1427 Jules St.
City of St. Joseph, 1101 Francis St., destruction of property at 3505 N. Village Drive.
Reed Chevrolet, 3921 Frederick Blvd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.