Thefts reported Jan. 5 to 6
Justin Ellsworth, 906 S. 16th St., vehicle stolen.
Robert Herring, 1208 W. Joseph St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 6401 Memorial Highway.
Jacob Smith, 2901 Frederick Ave., vehicle stolen.
Kathy Reno, 3401 Stardust Drive, items stolen at 310 N. Third St.
Lacey Benner, 2609 S. 15th St., vehicle stolen.
David White Sr., 904 S. 10th St., items stolen at 1525 St. Joseph Ave.
