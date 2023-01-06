Thefts reported Dec. 22 to Jan. 3
1007 N. 22nd St., burglary at residence.
930 Sunset Drive, burglary of a residence.
1415 Olive St., items stolen from residence.
1011 Ashland, items stolen from residence.
1201 N. Woodbine Road, items stolen from parking lot/garage.
4201 N. Belt Highway, purse snatching at department/discount store.
5103 N. Belt Highway, items stolen from commercial/office building.
3022 S. Belt Highway, theft of motor vehicle parts from parking lot/garage.
3906 Oakland Ave., items stolen from government/public building.
5408 Cranberry Hill Circle, items stolen from residence.
2414 Dewey St., theft of a motor vehicle from a road/alley.
1525 St. Joseph Ave., items stolen from a convenience store.
3702 Frederick Ave., items stolen from department/discount store.
4320 Commonwealth Drive, items stolen from department/discount store.
224 N. Seventh St., items stolen.
3022 S. Belt Highway, items stolen from grocery/supermarket.
306 Hamburg Ave., items stolen from residence.
701 S. 16th St., items stolen from church/synagogue.
2830 S. 22nd St., items stolen from residence.
2808 Francis St., items stolen from grocery/supermarket.
S. 20th St./Mitchell Ave., theft of a motor vehicle from a road/alley.
700 S. Riverside Road, theft of a motor vehicle from parking lot/garage.
2526 Faraon St., theft of a motor vehicle from home.
3504 Pear St., vandalism of property at commercial/office building.
2015 Clay St., burglary at residence.
1310 S. Riverside Road, items stolen from a convenience store.
1602 Buckingham St., items stolen from residence.
2019 Jones St., theft of a motor vehicle from highway/road/alley.
1326 Cudmore Ave., theft of a motor vehicle from highway/road/alley.
710 N. 24th St., theft of a motor vehicle from a road/alley.
5201 N. Belt Highway, items stolen from grocery/supermarket.
1601 N. 36th St., theft of a motor vehicle from parking lot/garage.
2727 Frederick Ave., items stolen from residence.
1817 Frederick Ave., items stolen from bar/nightclub.
906 S. 11th St., items stolen from residence.
1150 N. Krug Park Drive, theft of a motor vehicle from residence.
3218 Sunnyside Drive, items stolen from residence.
3022 S. Belt Highway, items stolen from grocery/supermarket.
1702 Messanie St., items stolen from grocery/supermarket.
701 N. 9th St., items stolen from residence/home.
2001 N. 31 St., items stolen from road/alley.
715 S. 20th St., items stolen from a construction site.
602 Jules St., theft of a motor vehicle from residence/home.
1601 N. 36th St., theft of a motor vehicle from parking lot/garage.
3612 Lafayette St., theft of a motor vehicle from road/alley.
5802 Corporate Drive, theft of motor vehicle parts from
5210 Rock Springs Road, theft of motor vehicle parts from road/alley.
710 N. 24th St., theft of a motor vehicle from road/alley.
826 S. 11th St., theft of a motor vehicle from residence/home.
12 S. Carriage Drive, theft of a motor vehicle from residence.
2404 Pacific St., burglary at residence.
2615 St. Joseph Ave., burglary at a convenience store.
2309 Chambers Ave., burglary at residence.
Vandalism reported Dec. 22 to Jan. 3
2612 Olive St., vandalism of property on road/alley.
705 N. 4th St., vandalism of property at residence.
2002 Ashland Ave., vandalism of property at residence.
2822 S. 20th St., vandalism of property at residence.
1000 Mitchell Ave., vandalism of property on road/alley.
2725 Olive St., vandalism of property on road/alley.
2822 S. 20th St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
2332 S. 22nd St., vandalism of property at a convenience store.
1735 Commercial St., vandalism of property on road/alley.
2206 S. 11th St., vandalism of property on road/alley.
1609 S. 10th St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
