Thefts reported by businesses Dec. 28 to Jan. 1
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Missouri Job Center, 2202 Frederick Ave.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Red Racks, 3025 S. Belt Highway.
Ulta Beauty, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Olive Market, 2403 Olive St.
Love’s Gas Station, 4601 S. Leonard Road.
Enterprise, McComb, Mississippi, vehicle stolen at 1807 N. 36th St.
CVS, 930 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Dec. 28 to 31
Lois Glotzbach, 2506 E. Woodlands Drive, items stolen from residence.
Brian Helm, 2618 Renick St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Thomas O’Leary, Kansas City, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1201 N. Woodbine Road.
Kaila Waller, 2211 Jones St., items stolen from residence.
Kevin Smith, 6210 Promenade Lane, items stolen at 1411 S. Belt Highway.
Richard Thompson Sr., 2703 Duncan St., items stolen at 633 N. 22nd St.
Pamela Hess, Amazonia, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1417 N. Belt Highway.
Ebon Donahue, 2222 Pacific St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Tomithy Embrey, 3414 Duncan St., burglary and vehicle theft.
David Andrew, 1020 Roosevelt Ave., items stolen at 5711 Savannah Road.
Kenneth Carstensen, 3310 Miller Road, items stolen t 2300 Lafayette St.
Vandalism reported Dec. 28 to Jan. 1
Kimberly Deck, 2715 S. 25th St., destruction of property at 2501 Excello Drive.
Timothy Lukehart, 1012 S. Sixth St., destruction of property at 3210 Penn St.
Mikayla Peter, Gower, Missouri, destruction of property at 1915 Eugene Field Ave.
Bryan Dilley, 3213 Penn St., destruction of property at 5518 King Hill Ave.
Ayradynn Dover, Platte City, Missouri, destruction of property at 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Trent Bevelle, Chillicothe, Missouri, destruction of property at 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Christina Phelps, 1614 S. Ninth St.
