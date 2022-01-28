Thefts reported by businesses Jan. 25 to 26
Red Racks, 3025 S. Belt Highway.
Target, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Orscheln’s. 137 N. Belt Highway,
Hy-Vee Gas Station, 201 N. Belt Highway.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Jan. 25 to 26
Angel Salyer, 20249 Highway 169, items stolen at 2202 Frederick Ave.
Brian Lindstrom, Excelsior Springs, Missouri, items stolen from a vehicle at 3600 N. Village Drive.
James Dubarr, 2421 Lakeview Ave., items stolen from a vehicle at 4715 Frederick Blvd.
Karen Melsness, no address provided, items stolen at 3002 N. 18th St.
Albert Crandell, 3601 W. Nickell Terrace, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 3602 Pickett Road.
Stacy Smith, 1909 S. 12th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Crystal Manley, 609 E. Colorado Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Erica Zubia, 1304 Sylvanie St., items stolen from residence.
Michelle Haynes, 1400 Sylvanie St., items stolen at 1027 Ridenbaugh St.
Alton Giedd, 912 S. 24th St., items stolen from residence.
