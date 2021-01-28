Thefts reported by businesses Jan. 20 to 25
Best Buy, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Midwest Mobile Radio, 812 S. 10th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Mudjack Concrete LLC, 909 N. Fourth St.
Hy-Vee, 201 N. Belt Highway.
Apria Health Care, 4416 S. 40th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Motel 6, 4021 Frederick Blvd.
Belt Rent-All, 410 S. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Jan. 19 to 25
Greg W. Ogdahl, 2602 Edmond St., items stolen at 3000 Gene Field Road.
David Daniel Hester, 1211 Powell St., items stolen from vehicle.
Tucker Wayne Baker, 1217 N. Seventh St., items stolen at 6615 Mack St.
Teddy Joe Pankau, Clarksdale, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 302 Ohio St.
Tyler Cline Holcomb, Smithville, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 1814 S. 11th St.
Andrew C. Campbell, 771 Mason Road, vehicle stolen at 4601 S. Leonard Road.
Christina R. Barker, 4021 Frederick Blvd., vehicle stolen.
Dan L. Shumate, 1105 S. 23rd St., items stolen from residence.
Jackson S. Wooten, 1025 S. 17th St., items stolen from residence.
Vandalism reported Jan. 19
Timothy Martin Lukehart, 1012 N. Sixth St., destruction of property at 3210 Penn St.