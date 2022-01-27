Thefts reported by businesses Jan. 25
Menards, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
Thefts reported Jan. 25
Emra Mathis, 5005 Faraon St., items stolen from a vehicle at 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Sunny Abels, 1002 S. 15th St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Kimberly Pettis, 232 Massachusetts St., robbery at 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
Amanda Martin, 219 Blake St., items stolen from residence.
Susan Sexton, 3311 Miller Ave., items stolen from residence.
Larry Sexton, 3311 Miller Ave., items stolen from residence.
Kelly Steele, 1814 St. Joseph Ave., items stolen from residence.
Trestan Robertson, Rushville, Missouri, items and vehicle stolen at 1212 S. Belt Highway.
Vandalism reported Jan. 26
Juanita Clark, 2714 S. 28th St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.