Thefts reported by businesses Jan. 23 to 25
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Menards, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
Uptown Cheapskate, 3120 Karnes Road.
Ace Automotive, 1101 Garfield Ave., vehicle stolen.
AT&T, 5107 N. Belt Highway.
Phillips Hardy, Columbia, Missouri, items stolen from a vehicle at 4213 Frederick Blvd.
Thefts reported Jan. 23 to 25
John Keys, 2728 S. 24th St., burglary.
Sarah Beth Peppers, 2728 S. 24th St., burglary.
Ronald Saverino, 2402 Messanie St., vehicle stolen.
Ramey Gray, 602 Francis St., items stolen from a vehicle at 2402 Messanie St.
Cynthia Hopkins, Savannah, Missouri, items stolen at 5201 N. Belt Highway.
James Miller, 5202 Swift Ave., items stolen from a vehicle at 5205 Swift Ave.
Richard Weyer Jr., 1606 N. 36th St., burglary.
Kevin Cook, 1106 Northwood Drive, vehicle stolen.
Autumn Thomas, 2404 Patee St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Justin Stolberg, Covington, Louisiana, items stolen from a vehicle at 4779 Tuscany Drive.
Geoffrey Axmacher, 3516 Monterey St., items stolen from residence.
Bradford Hewitt, Prior Lake, Minnesota, items stolen from a vehicle at 3505 N. Village Drive.
Justice Sparbel, 3107 Penn St., items stolen from a vehicle at 1606 Prospect Ave.
Maryjane Froment, 824 W. Hyde Park Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Alaina Broce, 2515 Mitchell Ave., items stolen from residence.
Johnie Rogers Jr., 1419 Penn St., vehicle stolen.
Steven Bruce, Country Club, Missouri, burglary at 3 Dundee Drive.
Everett Pautvein, 2608 Patee St., items stolen from a vehicle at 1415 Frederick Ave.
Nicholas Swope Sr., 1101 Magnolia Ave., items stolen from a vehicle at 3901 N. Belt Highway.
Dwayne Kennedy, Prairie Grove, Arkansas, items stolen from a vehicle at 4213 Frederick Blvd.
Antonio Brim, 1015 S. 16th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Vandalism reported Jan. 24
Everett Pautvein, 2608 Patee St., destruction of property at 1415 Frederick Ave.
