Thefts reported by businesses Jan. 17 to 21
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Fastgas, 4217 Frederick Blvd.
Speedy’s, 1704 Mitchell Ave.
Aldi, 4132 N. Belt Highway.
Fazoli’s, 504 N. Belt Highway.
St. Joseph School District, 925 Felix St., items stolen at 725 S. 14th St.
Vanam Tool & Engineering, 5025 Easton Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 706 S. Belt Highway.
Family Center Farm and Home, 1301 S. Riverside Road.
Barbosa’s Mexican Restaurant, 4804 Frederick Blvd., items stolen at 3715 Beck Road.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Sak Construction LLC, O’Fallon, Missouri, items stolen at 802 N. Riverside Road.
Souls Harbor Church, 6620 Brown St., burglary.
Emerald Transformers, McKinney, Texas, items stolen at 106 S. Second St.
Evergy, 613 Atchison St., items stolen at 106 S. Second St.
Thefts reported Jan. 2 to 21
Kyle Jamerson Harris, 601 Fillmore St., items stolen from residence.
Ryan Patrick Dooley, 1325 Cudmore Ave., items stolen from vehicle.
Scott Allen Thompson, 630 Powell St., items stolen at 715 E. Highland Ave.
Ryann L. Chapin, Rushville, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 1214 S. Ninth St.
Terry Jordan Hall, 3411 Normandy St., items stolen from residence.
Trae Lee Amos, 6413 Washington St., vehicle stolen at 6327 Carnegie St.
Travis Lee Parker, 2812 Sherman Ave., items stolen from vehicle at 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Jamey Lynn Jondle, 2225 S. 15th St., items stolen from residence.
Angela Eileen Wuest, 6412 Sherman Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Harold Shon Eychaner, 5517 Miller Road, items stolen from vehicle.
Shawna Lynn Robinson, 2219 Carper Drive, items stolen from vehicle.
Jimmy Dale Masoner, 5518 Miller Road, vehicle stolen.
Ashley Dawn Smith, 20824 County Road 306, items stolen at 2209 Empire Lane.
Jacqueline Joan Williams, Country Club, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 777 Winner Circle.
Drexel Allen Midyett, 2729 Maurice Drive, items stolen from residence.
Robin M. Pierce, 2902 N. 12th St., items stolen at 1801 N. Woodbine Road.
Cameron Johnson, 55 E. Hyde Park Ave., vehicle stolen at 1710 Commercial St.
Paul Becerra, 4608 Pickett Road, items stolen from vehicle at 4707 Crystal Drive.
Gladys J. Harris, 2628 Lafayette St., items stolen from residence.
Quentin Michael Chappell, 2804 Meadow Ridge Drive, items stolen from residence.
Larry D. Ratliff, 3001 Karnes Road, items stolen from residence.
Lila May Ratliff, 3001 Karnes Road, items stolen from residence.
Tyler K. Mighell, Hackettstown, New Jersey, items stolen from vehicle at 3600 N. Village Drive.
Brandon D. Lowder, Spencer, Iowa, items stolen from vehicle at 3600 N. Village Drive.
Damaris J. Obando Espinoza, 2901 Frederick Ave., items stolen at 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Shelbi Louise Dawson, 10543 Highway 375, items stolen at 505 E. Highland Ave.
Joshua Rowland Stooksbury, 2609 W. Woodland Drive, items stolen from vehicle.
Cody Miles Grove, 1729 Commercial St., robbery at 900 N. 19th St.
Vandalism reported Jan. 19 to 21
Michael Vincent Sanders, 406 Chellew Road, destruction of property at 2228 Agency Road.
Southside Carwash, 6920 King Hill Ave.
Dennis Stanford Lincoln, 815 S. 15th St.
Peggy L. Tyler, 815 S. 15th St.
Jayden Kristopha Lee Banks, 3440 Messanie St., destruction of property at 1710 S. Belt Highway.
Amber Marie Pearia, 1015 S. 11th St.
Rita L. Sandstrom, 4503 Iris Ave.
Emerald Transformers, McKinney, Texas, destruction of property at 106 S. Second St.
Evergy, 613 Atchison St., destruction of property at 106 S. Second St.
Quentin Michael Chappell, 2804 Meadow Ridge Road.
Ronald D. Cornelius, 5107 Savannah Road.
Shelbi Louise Dawson, 10543 Highway 375, destruction of property at 505 E. Highland Ave.