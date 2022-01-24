Thefts reported by businesses Jan. 20 to 21
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Red Racks, 3025 S. Belt Highway.
Greenway Electric Inc., Wichita, Kansas, items stolen from a vehicle at 3505 N. Village Drive.
City of St. Joseph, 1000 S. Ninth St., items stolen at 1100 Frederick Ave.
U-Haul, 1717 N. Belt Highway, items stolen from a vehicle at 1803 Garfield Ave.
Vapor Maven, 2915 S. Belt Highway, items stolen at 3123 N. Belt Highway.
Belt Alignment, 3636 Messanie St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Community Housing, 730 S. Sixth St.
JC Penney, 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Thefts reported Jan. 18 to 23
Brian Gitthens, 1726 Eighth Ave., items stolen from a vehicle.
Crystal Waggoner, 1518 Grand Ave., burglary and items stolen from residence.
Rickey Williams, 308 W. Hyde Park Ave., vehicle stolen at 925 Fifth Ave.
Stephanie Rodriguez, 1321 N. 20th St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Ramon Ortega, 216 N. Fourth St., items stolen from residence.
James Sullwold Sr., 1602 Buckingham St., vehicle stolen.
Christin Hudgins, 5807 S. 18th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 3099 Monterey St.
Kimberly Johnson, 3440 Messanie St., items stolen from residence.
Georgia Ballah, 4410 Rainbow Court, items stolen from a vehicle at 1301 S. Riverside Road.
Tyler Harder, Wichita, Kansas, items stolen from a vehicle at 3505 N. Village Drive.
Thomas McClain-Beavers, 415 N. Third St., items stolen at 1100 Frederick Ave.
Charles Curtis, 1204 Elizabeth St., items stolen t 6940 King Hill Ave.
Alicia Mozee, 19939 Walden Oaks, vehicle stolen at N. 13th and Highly streets.
Laura Boe, 2512 Mulberry St., items stolen at 2518 Mulberry St.
Gary Droz, 801 S. 21st St., vehicle stolen.
Clayton Peters, 6609 Mack St., items stolen at S. 34th and Locust streets.
Johnny Browning, Kansas City, Missouri, items stolen from a vehicle at 501 Faraon St.
Levi Holland, 817 N. 10th St., vehicle stolen.
Ashley Burress, 1852 Clay St., vehicle stolen.
Robert Murawski, 2807 Winterwood Lane, items stolen from a vehicle.
Vandalism reported Jan. 21
Belt Alignment, 3636 Messanie St.
