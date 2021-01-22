Thefts reported by businesses Jan. 14 to 18
Quality Suites, 917 N. Woodbine Road.
Thompson Gas, 6629 U.S. Highway 59, items stolen at 501 Faraon St.
Thefts reported Jan. 13 to 18
Shence Lashon White, 3025 Locust St., items stolen at 3507 Pear St.
Deborah Mary White, Gower, Missouri, items stolen at 2213 S. 18th St.
Cailyllyn Nicole McAlister, 1501 Jules St., items stolen at 3601 Gene Field Road.
Jeremy D. Dowell, Elwood, Kansas, vehicle stolen at Alabama Street and Lake Avenue.
Jessica Kirachky, 917 N. Woodbine Road, items stolen from residence.
Mark Gordon Withrow, 3631 Gene Field Road, items stolen from residence.
Morgan Leann Dittemore, 1906 Manchester Road, items stolen at 512 N. 22nd St.
Richard Todd Michalski, 2610 Indian Trail Drive, items stolen from residence.
Carol Sue Nance, 1719 Savannah Ave., items stolen from residence.
Yanela Carida Camejo, 1515 N. 36th St., burglary at 1815 Penn St.
Antonio Hernandez, 4615 King Hill Ave., burglary at 1815 Penn St.
Dominic D. Conger, 3024 Lafayette St., items stolen from residence.
Vandalism reported Jan. 14 to 19
Benjamin Asher Weisenburger, 401 Middleton St.
Jacob M. Urrutia, 1221 Sylvanie St.
Jeffery D. Clevenger, Cameron, Missouri, destruction of property at 5105 N. Belt Highway.
Tarynda K. Clevenger, Cameron, Missouri, destruction of property at 5105 N. Belt Highway.
Thomas W. Cline, Cameron, Missouri, destruction of property at 5105 N. Belt Highway.
Jacob D. Turner, 2410 Faraon St., destruction of property at 5105 N. Belt Highway.
Isaiah Marice Titworth, 2222 Faraon St., destruction of property at 1123 Church St.
Ento Rotonu, 805 S. 15th St.
Smileen Singeo, 716 N. 10th St., destruction of property at 805 S. 15th St.
Carol Ann Wilson, 4501 Iris Ave.
Kyle Lynn Cress, 807 S. 15th St.