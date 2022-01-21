Thefts reported by businesses Jan. 17 to 18
U-Haul, 1717 N. Belt Highway, vehicle stolen.
TSC, 3027 S. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Jan. 18 to 19
Heather Gritts, 1818 S. 20th St., burglary.
Christin Hudgins, 5807 S. 18th St., vehicle stolen.
Terry Vaughan, 2524 Angelique St., items stolen at 2022 Messanie St.
Randy Young, 2833 Angelique St., burglary at 901 N. Fourth St.
Lawrence Lukehart, 1216 S. Ninth St., items stolen at 1012 N. Sixth St.
Stoney Davidson, 5510 Candleberry Drive, vehicle stolen at 2119 S. Riverside Road.
Steven Volz, 2911 Penn St., burglary.
Erica Moppin, 3633 Gene Field Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 3618 Charles St.
Misty Admire, Amazonia, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 1810 S. 20th St.
Derek Nolan, 3515 Gene Field Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Heather Church, 1909 N. Fourth St., vehicle stolen at N. Fourth and E. Dolman streets.
Draven Kerns, 1324 Buchanan Ave., items stolen from residence.
Vandalism reported Jan. 18
Shawn Thornton, 2013 Felix St.
