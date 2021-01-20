Thefts reported by businesses Jan. 8 to 16
Hy-Vee, 201 N. Belt Highway.
Dollar General, 1702 Messanie St.
CVS Pharmacy, 930 N. Belt Highway.
Uptown Cheapskate, 3120 Karnes Road.
Rally House, 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Midwest Erosion Management, 3602 Pear St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Dish Network, Lenexa, Kansas, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 809 N. 25th St.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Mid-Continent Micro Graphics, 415 Francis St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 500 Jules St.
Myle 6 Inc., Hiawatha, Kansas, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 100 N. Fourth St.
Cash Country, 3119 N. Belt Highway, vehicle stolen.
Selecc Portfolio Servicing, Salt Lake City, Utah, burglary at 233 W. Indiana St.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Jan. 11 to 17
Amber Leigh Azzopardi, 404 S. 15th St., items stolen at 3730 Mitchell Ave.
Tammy Lynn Albright, Atchison, Kansas, vehicle stolen at 777 Winner Circle.
Albert Eugene McDowell, 1903 S. 17th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Emily Tristen Pendergras, 1901 S. 12th St., items stolen at 1909 S. 12th St.
Laura D. Snead, 116 S. 29th St., items stolen from residence.
William J. Grace, 3840 Faraon St., vehicle stolen.
Dakoda W. Young, 501 S. 39th St., vehicle stolen.
Matthew Lee Grooms, 6 Lindenwood Lane, items stolen from vehicle.
Mickey L. McCrary, Independence, Missouri, burglary at 5618 S. Ninth St.
Larquitta J. Turner, 2121 S. Riverside Road, items stolen from residence.
Jakob Benjamin Grimm, 224 N. Fourth St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at Felix and N. Fourth streets.
Rachel Elizabeth Cotter, 5409 S. 14th St., items stolen from vehicle.
Lancer Malachi Barnes, 502 S. 38th St., items stolen from vehicle.
William C. Ingram, 5519 Miller Road, items stolen from vehicle.
Ryan Douglas Cline, 4708 Miller Road, items stolen from residence.
Jo A. Diaz, 2317 Charles St., vehicle stolen.
Alonzo Donte Barron, 2306 Briarcliff Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Paul Anthony Tracy, 805 Green St., vehicle stolen at 1724 Fifth Ave.
Christina Marie Davis, 2811 S. 36th St., burglary.
Kyle J.J. Rice, 1425 S. 38th St., vehicle stolen.
Charles E. Flint, 816 Court St., items stolen from vehicle at 306 Cherokee St.
Joan Ellen Flint, 816 Court St., items stolen from vehicle at 306 Cherokee St.
Terri Lynn Bilby, 13199 County Road 348, burglary at 4114 Waterworks Road.
Courtney N. States, 1218 Angelique St., items stolen from residence.
Billy Gene Amos Jr., 1014 Sixth Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 777 Winner Circle.
Kayla Marie Garfield, 5608 S. Third St., vehicle stolen.
Rian Nicole Andres, 4803 Juniper Lane, vehicle stolen at 2839 Angelique St.
Margaret R. Williams, 3006 Edmond St., vehicle stolen.
Frederick E. Steeby Jr., 123 S. 36th St., vehicle stolen.
Vandalism reported Jan. 11 to 17
St. Joseph School District, 925 Felix St., destruction of property at 2602 Edmond St.
Laura Christine Vestal, 1001 S. 36th St., destruction of property at 814 S. 36th St.
Darren Woodrich, 2514 N. Fifth St., destruction of property at N. Sixth and Franci streets.
Breeah R. Swift, 602 Francis St., destruction of property at N. Sixth and Francis streets.
Tina Jean Brant, Kingston, Missouri, destruction of property at 3001 Locust St.
Tannis Alexandra Hamilton, 1300 S. 11th St.
Tavean Gregory McRelly, 3428 Messanie St., destruction of property at 1200 Fifth Ave.
Kymber Kyle Kuehner, 2902 N. 12th St., destruction of property at 1200 Fifth Ave.
Stuart Justin Cohen, 5213 Savannah Road.