Thefts reported by businesses Jan. 14 to 17
Wolf Construction, Topeka, Kansas, items stolen at 4213 Frederick Blvd.
JC Penney, 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Target, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Suddenlink, 102 N. Woodbine Road, burglary.
Central Commodities, 1901 S. Sixth St.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Menards, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
Ace Pallet Service, Kansas City, Kansas, items stolen at 5302 Stockyards Expressway.
Harbor Freight, 2317 N. Belt Highway.
Hobby Lobby, 1417 N. Belt Highway.
U-Haul, 1717 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Jan. 16 to 18
Marcy Brant, 1108 Olive St., vehicle stolen.
Wayne Headrick, 1610 S. Ninth St., items stolen from residence.
Sheila Stickler, 1015 Faraon St., burglary.
Gina Frerichs, Crooks, South Dakota, items stolen from vehicle at 917 N. Woodbine Road.
Mathew Garza, 5207 Pryor Ave., items stolen from vehicle at 2512 Seneca St.
Ray Younger Sr., 1607 Vernon St., vehicle stolen.
Kendal Keller, 231 Massachusetts St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Debra McLeland, Monticello, Indiana, items stolen at 4213 Frederick Blvd.
Yu Weihua, 1503 N. 36th St., items stolen at 139 N. Belt Highway.
Ryan Miles, 1701 Lion Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Vernon Perkins, 1514 Frankie Lane, items stolen from residence.
Christoffer Rudosky, Cortez, Colorado, vehicle stolen at 925 N. Belt Highway.
Kevin Tillman, 2406 Pacific St., items stolen from residence.
Vandalism reported Jan. 16 to 17
Nathaniel Cox, 4106 N. 31st St., destruction of property at 3324 Duncan St.
Gina Frerichs, Crooks, South Dakota, destruction of property at 917 N. Woodbine Road.
Cody Depriest, 2134 S. 13th St.
Anderson Ford, 2207 N. Belt Highway.
Lisa Carrington, 2301 S. Riverside Road.
Yu Weihua, 1503 N. 36th St., destruction of property at 139 N. Belt Highway.
