Thefts reported by businesses Jan. 13 to 15
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Tires Plus, 3102 N. Belt Highway.
Pizza Hut, 811 N. 22nd St., items stolen at 2828 Patee St.
Thefts reported Jan. 13 to 16
Marqeies Johnson, 415 N. Third St., vehicle stolen.
Stannita Wilson, 1332 S. 24th St., items stolen from residence.
Janice Barnes, Warrensburg, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at N. Fourth and Francis Streets.
Nathan Hodges, 2006 Francis St., items stolen at 1306 Olive St.
Joseph Omeara, 3632 Duncan St., items stolen from vehicle.
David Cool, 2817 Sherman Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1717 Belle St.
Deacon Sears, 416 N. Seventh St., items stolen from residence.
Erick Searcy, 5608 S. Third St., vehicle stolen.
Nathaniel Cox, 4106 N. 31st St., robbery and vehicle stolen.
Russell Stiles, 829 S. 23rd St., burglary.
Ronald Reid, 2722 Mary St., burglary.
Lynda McCracken, Trenton, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 1519 Edmond St.
Jesus Comas, 1209 S. 19th St., burglary.
Vandalism reported Jan. 13 to 16
Theodore Hughes Jr., 2902 Jules St.
Melissa Dunlap, 5118 Faraon St.
Dunkin Donuts, 1206 N. Belt Highway.
Everett Pottorff, 1502 Dewey Ave.
MZK Olive Market, 2403 Olive St.
Hailey Post, 2629 Faraon St.
Justin Post, 2629 Faraon St.
Jay Riddle, 2726 S. 22nd St.
Andrew Bowen, 2206 Bateley St., destruction of property at 3702 King Hill Ave.
Brooke Rickel, 4304 E. Haverill Drive.
