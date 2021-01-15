Thefts reported by businesses Jan. 11 to 12
International Paper, 4725 Easton Road, burglary at 5101 Easton Road.
Dollar General, 1702 Messanie St.
CVS Pharmacy, 930 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Jan. 11 to 12
Amber Leigh Azzopardi, 404 S. 15th St., items stolen at 3730 Mitchell Ave.
Tammy Lynn Albright, Atchison, Kansas, vehicle stolen at 777 Winner Circle.
Albert Eugene McDowell, 1903 S. 17th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Emily Tristen Pendergras, 1901 S. 12th St., items stolen at 1909 S. 12th St.
Laura D. Snead, 16 S. 29th St., items stolen from residence.
William J. Grace, 3840 Faraon St., vehicle stolen.
Dakoda W. Young, 501 S. 39th St., vehicle stolen.