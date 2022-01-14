THEFTS REPORTED
BY BUSINESSES
JAN. 12 to 13
Target, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Suddenlink, 102 N. Woodbine Road, vehicle stolen at 1508 Pacific St.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Klein Motors, 1209 S. Belt Highway, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Brooner Construction & Crane, 802 S. Fifth St., items stolen at 6010 Stockyards Expressway.
Nancy Huerta, 2607 Seneca St., items stolen from residence.
Jose Lopez, 2607 Seneca St., items stolen from residence.
Vernon Burns, 3104 Seneca St., burglary at 3416 Pear St.
Kyle Ferris, 1816 Savannah Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Rodger Cross, Stokesdale, North Carolina, items stolen from vehicle at 1201 N. Woodbine Road.
Mary Tourangeau, 1328 N. Belt Highway, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2602 Edmond St.
Brandon Clouse, 3802 S. Leonard Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1525 St. Joseph Ave.
Stewart Hansen, 712 Francis St., items stolen from residence.
Shelby Marquardt, 2610 Limestone Terrace, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 3508 N. Belt Highway.
VANDALISM REPORTED
JAN. 13
Noah Bennit-Tapp, 2416 Francis St., destruction of property at 2523 Pacific St.
