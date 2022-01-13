Thefts reported by businesses Jan. 11
Saint Joe Distributing, 5808 Corporate Drive.
Family Guidance Center, 724 N. 22nd St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Mosaic Home Services, 5506 Corporate Drive, items stolen from a vehicle.
Thefts reported Jan. 11
Stacy Smith, 2821 Edmond St., burglary at 1909 S. 12th St.
Richard Cameron, 501 Hamburg Ave., items stolen at 3508 N. Belt Highway.
Kelsey Fender, 3128 Hawthorne Drive, items stolen from a vehicle.
Bonnie Bennett, 3304 Chippewa Lane, items stolen from a residence.
Timothy Matlack, 2903 Angelique St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Vandalism reported Jan. 11
Musselman & Hall Contractors, Kansas City, Missouri, destruction of property at 828 Sunset Drive.
Townsend & Wall Lofts, 602 Francis St.
