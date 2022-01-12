Thefts reported by businesses Jan. 5 to 10
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
JC Penney, 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Love’s Travel Stop, 4601 S. Leonard Road.
United Rentals, 3818 S. Leonard Road, vehicle stolen.
Best Buy, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Menards, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
Wolf Construction, Topeka, Kansas, items stolen at 3701 Pettis Road.
Proffer Erivez Concrete, 20715 State Highway K, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 601 E. Missouri Ave.
Thefts reported Jan. 5 to 10
Joseph Carson III, 302 Messanie St., burglary at 5325 Faraon St.
Rebekah Huckeby, 2605 Penn St., items stolen from residence.
Tiffany Hull, 2419 N. Seventh St., burglary.
Sterling Shafer, Cantrall, Illinois, items stolen at 3001 East Towne Drive.
Serena May, 1909 S. 12th St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Curtis Couldry Jr., 2306 Blackwell Road, items stolen at 201 N. Belt Highway.
Mary Hoyt, 311 Massachusetts St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Irene Wall, 2902 N. 12th St., burglary.
Carter Sansone, 3615 Penn St., vehicle stolen at 2506 St. Joseph Ave.
Jarrod Amos, 1606 Messanie St., items stolen from residence.
Austin Day, 1431 N. 13th St., vehicle stolen.
Gunnar Anderson, Country Club, Missouri, items stolen from a vehicle at 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Ann Marie Hughs, 6010 King Hill Ave., items stolen at 777 Winner Circle.
Leslie Swope, 3601 Cedar St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Ryan Yarbrough, 2335 N. Circle Drive, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 816 N. 24th St.
Erin Lookhart, 1905 S. 20th St., items stolen from residence.
Alexander Denbow, 436 N. 17th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2015 Washington Ave.
Matthew Hayward, 2001 Mulberry St., items stolen from residence.
Michael Barnett, 1602 Brookside Drive, items stolen from residence.
Vandalism reported Jan. 5 to 10
David Ayers, 1112 S. 15th St.
Danielle Kunze, 2621 S. 28th St.
