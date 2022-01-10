Thefts reported by businesses Jan. 5 to 7
Denny’s, 4015 Frederick Blvd.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Jaxmart Gas Station, 909 Alabama St.
Famous Footwear, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Jan. 6 to 8
Torrie Gibson, 216 N. Fourth St., burglary and vehicle stolen.
Ramona Hendricks, 3114 Olive St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Richard Bolton, 2410 Meadow Ridge Drive, burglary at 1115 S. 12th St.
Mathew Anyuon, Milan, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1201 N. Woodbine Road.
Kaulin Cook, 1922 S. 24th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Amy Hodge, 2425 Edmond St., items stolen at 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Thomas W. Schwarz, 2019 Ashland Ave., burglary at 1009 N. Sixth St.
Thomas S. Schwarz, 1508 Felix St., burglary at 1009 N. Sixth St.
Willis Williams, Chillicothe, Missouri, items stolen from a vehicle at 2602 Edmond St.
Riley Jones, 1602 Brookside Drive, items stolen from residence.
Vandalism reported Jan. 6 to 7
Richard Bolton, 2410 Meadow Ridge Drive, destruction of property at 1115 S. 12th St.
Haden Wiedmaier, 1726 Fifth Ave.
