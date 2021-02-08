Thefts reported by businesses Jan. 22 to Feb. 4
St. Joseph School District, 705 S. 31st St.
Menards, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
Speedy’s, 1525 St. Joseph Ave.
Speedy’s, 4007 Frederick Blvd.
Hy-Vee, 201 N. Belt Highway.
Best Buy, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Speedy’s, 2221 N. Belt Highway.
Speedy’s, 2728 Messanie St.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
John’s Small Engines, 1314 N. Fourth St., burglary.
Dick’s Sporting Goods, 4204 N. Belt Highway.
Gold Mine, 2102 S. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Feb. 1 to 5
Eva Perez, 3105 Olive St., items stolen from residence.
Patrick E. Shamburg, 1115 Ridenbaugh St., items stolen from residence.
Michael D. Shield, 6206 Washington St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Michael Wayne Aerts, 1203 Fifth Ave., burglary.
David Michael Bruce, 2812 Walnut St., items stolen from residence.
Charles Austin James Admire, 1008 Corby St., items stolen from vehicle.
David James Rockett, 1218 Village Drive, items stolen from residence.
Amy E. Althiser, Palmer, Alaska, items stolen from vehicle at 3928 Frederick Blvd.
Larry N. Bender, 417 S. Ninth St., vehicle stolen.
Russell A. Ratliff, 4501 Paseo Drive, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Carole Marie Cline, 2730 Renick St., items stolen at S. 29th and Angelique Streets.
Jay Edward Seever, 836 S. 20th St., items and vehicle stolen at 1602 Brookside Drive.
Madison E. Clark, 2403 Lafayette St., items stolen at 2310 Lafayette St.
Thomas E. Jackson, 4325 Stonecrest Drive, items stolen from vehicle.
Randall L. Crowell, Platte City, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 3921 Frederick Blvd.
Phillip Joseph Barnes, 820 S. 24th St., burglary.
Mackensey N. Chaney, 4702 Chapel Lane, items stolen at 2008 Messanie St.
Mardell L. Barber, 810 S. 24th St., burglary at 812 S. 24th St.
Carrie Lee Rose, 6527 Brown St., items stolen from vehicle.
Patricia Maxine Hatfield, 1622 S. 11th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Deanna Sue Wood, Atchison, Kansas, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 5325 Faraon St.
Brianna Ellen Gregg, Country Club, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 1301 S. Belt Highway.
Nelson Leo Quinn Jr., 2019 Sylvanie St., burglary.
Mitchell Grant Montemayor, 3309 S. 33rd Terrace, burglary at 3416 Pear St.
Tyler James Irizarry, 703 Southcrest Court, items stolen from vehicle.
Randall Dean Bauman, Savannah, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 5 Fieldcrest Lane.
Kae M. Lewis, Union Star, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 5 Fieldcrest Lane.
Dylan Curtis Roach, Springfield, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 3928 Frederick Blvd.
Daulton Lander Crawford, Elmdale, Kansas, items stolen from vehicle at 3928 Frederick Blvd.
Jimmy Munoz Ramirez, 2507 Francis St., items stolen at 6008 S. Third St.
Jerri Ann Cordonnier, 508 Benton Drive, items stolen from vehicle.
Perla Lucina Pizano, 5826 Easton Road, items stolen from vehicle at 2810 S. 18th St.
Tyler S. Fee, 2709 Renick St., robbery.
Samantha Monique Cooper, 122 Alabama St., items stolen from residence.
Jacob Alexander Lewis, 3220 Dale Ave., items stolen from residence.
Vandalism reported Jan. 31 to Feb. 5
Marlene S. Canterbury, 7022 Ollmeda St.
Joshua Henry Sims, 1704 Jones St., destruction of property at Interstate 229 and Edmond Street.
Shannon M. Morash, 3706 Wheatridge Drive.
Motel 6, 4021 Frederick Blvd.
Spencer Ralph Lillie, 2811 Pembroke Lane.
New China Buffett, 617 N. Belt Highway.
Lashi D. Ewing, 1914 Jackson St., destruction of property at 4213 Frederick Ave.
Steven Roy Brace, 2514 Oak St., destruction of property at 1505 N. 36th St.
Randall Dean Bauman, Savannah, Missouri, destruction of property at 5 Fieldcrest Lane.
Kae M. Lewis, Union Star, Missouri, destruction of property at 5 Fieldcrest Lane.
Joseph Michael Callen, 6320 Carnegie St.
Paul Henderson Williams, 1713 Calhoon St., destruction of property at 1801 Faraon St.