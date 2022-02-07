Thefts reported by businesses Feb. 1 to 5
JC Penney, 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Sewer Maintenance, 421 Hickory St.
U-Haul, 1717 N. Belt Highway, vehicle stolen.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Red Racks, 3025 S. Belt Highway.
Belt Alignment, 3636 Messanie St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
St. Joseph Tractor Inc., 3525 Pear St.
Northwood Apartments, 1303 Northwood Drive, burglary at 1101 Northwood Drive.
Cereal Ingredients Inc., 3001 Eastowne Drive, burglary.
Woodbine Meadows, 102 S. Woodbine Road.
City of St. Joseph, 1100 Frederick Ave., items stolen at 717 Edmond St.
City Star, 2130 Frederick Ave.
City of St. Joseph Parks Department, 1920 Grand Ave., burglary at 402 E. Hyde Park Ave.
Pony Express Baseball Club, 3116 Summit Ave., burglary at 402 E. Hyde Park Ave.
City Star, 320 Edmond St.
Thefts reported Jan. 28 to Feb. 5
Lilian Widener, 1909 S. 12th St., items stolen from a vehicle at 1821 Howard St.
Tavan Payne, 1301 N. 22nd St., vehicle stolen at 4525 S. 169 Highway.
William Ballard, Cameron, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 511 N. 36th St.
Dennis Cummings, 1311 S. 20th St., robbery at 600 S. 21st St.
Kathryn Shobe, 1300 S. 11th St., items stolen from residence.
Kelly Joe Steele, 1814 St. Joseph Ave., items stolen from residence.
David Nauman, 1307 Francis St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Terry Lynn Bilby, 4114 Waterworks Road, burglary.
Sarah White, 2715 Olive St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Steven Daniels, 405 Edgewood Court, items stolen from residence.
Al Mueller, 1305 S. 59th St., burglary at 3001 Eastowne Drive.
Jimmie Vann, 1332 Buchanan Ave., items stolen from residence.
James Plugradt, 821 W. Cliff St., vehicle stolen.
Pamela McCrary, 821 W. Cliff St., vehicle stolen.
Tanner Harris, Buffalo, Missouri, items stolen at 4213 Frederick Blvd.
Nah Huang, Chillicothe, Missouri, burglary at 2010 Francis St.
Winter McCrary, 2526 S. 11th St., vehicle stolen at 1327 N. 10th St.
Heather Pritchett, 2725 N. 12th St., burglary.
Vandalism reported Feb. 1 to 5
Corin Piazza, 2733 S. 21st St.
William Ballard, Cameron, Missouri, destruction of property at 511 N. 36th St.
Mindy Puckett, 604 E. Hyde Park Ave., destruction of property at 6549 Brown St.
Mark Puckett Sr., 6549 Brown St.
Belt Alignment, 3636 Messanie St.
Robert Quimby, 2209 Union St.
Janette Hall, 2209 Union St.
Mark Deng, 1506 Jules St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.