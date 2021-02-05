Thefts reported by businesses Jan. 31 to Feb. 2
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Single Source, 716 S. Eighth St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Hy-Vee, 201 N. Belt Highway.
St. Joseph School District, items stolen at 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Mears Construction, Ann Arbor, Michigan, items stolen from vehicle at 4602 Schoolside Lane.
Thefts reported Jan. 30 to Feb. 1
Jack Frederickson, 1020 Garden St., items stolen from residence.
Patrick Eugene Gaume, 4809 Woodfield Drive, burglary at 715 Concord St.
Michelle R. Conrad, 6515 S. Ninth St., items stolen from residence.
Justin Taylor Nielson-Reynolds, 1725 Belle St., vehicle stolen.
William Albert Couch, 2910 S. Belt Highway, items and vehicle stolen at residence.
Denesha Reynolds, 1205 Angelique St., items stolen from residence.
Cheyenne Marie Lynch, 1209 Sylvanie St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Andrea Dawn Simmons, 501 Raintree Drive, items stolen at 5223 Mitchell Ave.
Vandalism reported Jan. 30 to Feb. 2
Patrick Eugene Gaume, 4809 Woodfield Drive, destruction of property at 715 Concord St.
Michelle R. Conrad, 6515 S. Ninth St.
William Albert Couch, 2910 S. Belt Highway.
Stacy L. Johnson, 814 N. Ninth St.