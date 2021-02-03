Thefts reported by businesses Jan. 22 to 30
EntertainMart, 605 N. Belt Highway.
St. Joe Harley-Davidson, 4020 S. U.S. Highway 169.
Hy-Vee, 201 N. Belt Highway.
Altice USA, 102 N. Woodbine Road, items stolen from vehicle at 1702 St. Joseph Ave.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Target, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Sam’s Club, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Jan. 22 to 30
Andrea K. Prickett, Fresno, California, items stolen at 411 S. 15th St.
Kenneth D. Brown, 3921 W. Haverill Drive, items stolen at 3925 W. Haverill Drive.
Joseph Franklin Klepac, 2329 Cedar St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Sonia M. Cubias Escoto, Dallas, Texas, vehicle stolen at 4021 Frederick Blvd.
Netsanet Engida Bizuye, 1403 N. 36th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Waco James Dohn, 6007 N. 22nd Terrace, items stolen from vehicle at 6054 Pryor Ave.
Cassandra Gaye Whisenand, 1016 Ridenbaugh St., burglary at 2817 S. 21st St.
Manuel J. Salcedo II, 816 S. 24th St., items stolen from residence.
Elizabeth Katherine Graves, 2307 Sylvanie St., vehicle stolen.
Gabrielle Annmarie Burns, 18423 County Road 374, items stolen from vehicle at 1112 Ashland Ave.
Brian Thomas Seals, 5808 S. 18th St., burglary at 3418 Doniphan Ave.
Jeanie Johnson, Pueblo, Colorado, items stolen from vehicle at 2307 S. Sixth St.
Caressa Jo Ordonez, 2805 Patee St., items stolen from residence.
Ronnie William S. Lakey, 1909 Oscar St., items stolen from residence.
Daniel John Kazluski, 4107 Cook Road, burglary at 2113 N. Leonard Road.
Betsy Lou Taylor, 6702 Mack St., items stolen at 1334 Frederick Ave.
Garland Barnibus Pierce Jr., 1912 S. 37th St., burglary.
Rebecca Jean Schaffer, Oregon, Missouri, robbery at 2713 Olive St.
Lisa D. Grace, 1505 Gooding Ave., items stolen at 7014 King Hill Ave.
Graham J. Leavell, Blue Springs, Missouri, burglary at 817 S. 20th St.
Jacqueline A. Pollard, Blue Springs, Missouri, burglary at 817 S. 20th St.
Emilie Patricia Kress, 1405 Edmond St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1927 Olive St.
Vandalism reported Jan. 22 to 30
City of Joseph, 1100 Frederick Ave.
Valerie Merritt, 2717 Delaware St.
Jeremy Wayne Hadle, 2717 Delaware St.
Justin J. Donovan, Darlington, Missouri, destruction of property at 2717 Delaware St.
Nebraska National Guard 189th, Lincoln, Nebraska, destruction of property at 4213 Frederick Blvd.
Gabrielle Annmarie Burns, 18423 County Road 374, destruction of property at 1112 Ashland Ave.
Guillermo E. Pena, 1823 Clay St.
Yaki O. Greene, 2919 Jules St.
Evergy, 613 Atchison St.
Jessi R. Norton, 824 Harmon St.
Dawna Delores Lawrence, 824 Harmon St.
Farm and Home Center, 1301 S. Riverside Road.