Thefts reported by businesses Jan. 27 to Feb. 1
Penske Belt Alignment, 3636 Messanie St.
Complete Auto Sales, 308 S. 22nd St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Cirilla’s, 3115 N. Belt Highway.
City of St. Joseph Parks Department, 1920 Grand Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Red Racks, 3025 S. Belt Highway.
Rally House, 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Orscheln’s, 137 N. Belt Highway.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Regional Emergency Medical, 5015 Frederick Blvd.
Hy-Vee, 201 N. Belt Highway.
Precision Flooring, 4502 Stonecrest Terrace, items stolen from a vehicle.
Thefts reported Jan. 27 to Feb. 1
Linda Tyler, 3809 Powers Drive, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Lynn Buhman, Clarksdale, Missouri, items stolen at 2318 N. Belt Highway.
Albert Budine, 1823 Clay St., robbery.
Brooke Oehring, 2601 S. 17th St., items stolen at 201 N. Belt Highway.
Robert Mortenson, Worland, Wyoming, items stolen at 3505 N. Village Drive.
Braxton Smith, 1300 S. 11th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Kyle Kelly, Kansas City, Missouri, items stolen from a vehicle at 1415 N. 19th St.
David Smith, 2201 Goff Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Brittany Thomas, Albany, Missouri, items stolen from a vehicle at 5325 Faraon St.
Jeremy Hay, 6218 Brown St., items stolen at 3507 Pear St.
Glenn Bernard, 6416 Carnegie St., items stolen from residence.
Jackie Richey III, 2902 N. 12th St., vehicle stolen.
Zachary Hayes, 1702 Vernon St., vehicle stolen.
Kenneth Arn, 1614 Beattie St., burglary and items stolen from a vehicle.
Vandalism reported Jan. 27 to Feb. 1
Lynn Buhman, Clarksdale, Missouri, destruction of property at 2318 N. Belt Highway.
Robert Mortenson, Worland, Wyoming, destruction of property at 3505 N. Village Drive.
Candlewood Suites, 3505 N. Village Drive.
Bode Middle School, 720 N. Noyes Blvd.
Kenneth Arn, 1614 Beattie St.
Debora Allen, 1515 Olive St.
