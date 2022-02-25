Thefts reported by businesses Feb. 22 to 24
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
St. Joe Outdoor Living, 3603 Frederick Blvd.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
JC Penney, 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Thefts reported Feb. 22 to 23
Kimberly Pankau, 5304 Easton Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Colby Crockett, Rushville, Missouri, burglary at 2247 N. Belt Highway.
Scott McDowell, 1305 Midyett Road, burglary at 1601 S. 33rd St.
Michael Downing, 216 E. Linn St., items stolen at 1616 Weisenborn Road.
Chad Sherwood, 712 S. Tenth St., vehicle stolen at 1817 Frederick Ave.
Dayne Matthews, 1991 S.E. Vincent Road, burglary at 4426 Ajax Road.
Stuart Cohen, 5213 Savannah Road, items stolen at 5214 Savannah Road.
John Traster, 6629 King Hill Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 6738 King Hill Ave.
Vandalism reported Feb. 23 to 24
Michael Richardson, 3916 Terrace Ave., destruction of property at 1220 Powell St.
Emily Bachali, 2820 Scott St., destruction of property at S. Tenth and Charles Streets.
