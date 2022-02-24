Thefts reported by businesses Feb. 21 to 22
St. Joseph School District, 925 Felix St., items and a vehicle stolen at 801 S. Ninth St.
Best Buy, 5201 N. Belt Highway, items stolen from a vehicle.
Freudenthal Home Health, 3001 Frederick Blvd., items stolen from a vehicle at 6938 King Hill Ave.
Freddy’s, 228 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Feb. 22
Jerry Kinzie, 2209 Edmond St., vehicle stolen.
Derrick Ross, 724 N. 23rd St., vehicle stolen.
Justas Morvilas, Kansas City, Missouri, burglary at 2823 Felix St.
Kristy Dale, 1620 Buchanan Ave., items stolen from residence.
Emma Bucher, 2606 Mitchell Ave., items stolen from a vehicle at 6938 King Hill Ave.
Vandalism reported Feb. 21
Jessica Tolbert, 201 S. 10th St., destruction of property at 2902 N. 12th St.
Fresh Karma Dispensaries, 2221 N. Belt Highway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.