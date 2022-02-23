Thefts reported by businesses Feb. 15 to 21
St. Joseph School District, 925 Felix St., items stolen t 5802 S. Fourth St.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Penske Truck Rental, 3636 Messanie St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Water Doctor, 2602 Pear St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Boehringer Ingelheim, 5606 Corporate Drive, items stolen from a vehicle.
St. Joseph School District, 925 Felix St., vehicle stolen at 801 S. Ninth St.
Thefts reported Feb. 17 to 21
Janice Engle, 2104 Seneca St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Edward Morehouse, 2610 State St., vehicle stolen.
Lindsey Nordin, 705 N. Fourth St., burglary.
Dennis Smith Sr., 203 Virginia St., burglary at 6104 King Hill Ave.
Christopher Hoffman, 2715 S. 18th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Kathryn Hatfield, 208 Harvard St., items stolen from residence.
Amber Pearia, 1017 S. 11th St., items stolen at 1015 S. 11th St.
Christopher Toomay, Rushville, Missouri, items stolen at 2431 S. 11th St.
Monica Coats, 2421 Cougar Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 5506 N. Belt Highway.
Rita Mallen, 621 S. 31st St., items stolen from a vehicle at 102 S. 36th St.
Judy Kramer, Cummings, Kansas, items stolen at 1417 N. Belt Highway.
Vandalism reported Feb. 18 to 21
Jacey Wood, 2414 Jules St.
Yja Math, 210 N. Eighth St.
Karen Bailey, 2810 Mitchell Ave.
Dennis Payne, 716 Hamburg St.
Tamela Payne, 716 Hamburg St.
St. Joseph School District, 925 Felix St., destruction of property at 801 S. Ninth St.
Anna Snapp, 2307 Green Valley Road, destruction of property at 1014 Riverview Drive.
