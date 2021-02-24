Thefts reported from businesses Feb. 2 to 23
M & M Contracting and Flooring, 803 S. 13th St.
Speedy’s Convenience #5, 1704 Mitchell Ave.
Rally House, 3702 Frederick Ave.
All American Cab, 2331 S. 11th St.
Dick’s Sporting Goods, 4204 N. Belt Highway.
Lindbergh Elementary School, 2812 St Joseph Ave.
Cathedral Church, 601 N. 10th St.
Red Racks DAVS Thrift, 3025 S. Belt Highway.
Family Center Farm and Home, 1301 S. Riverside Road.
Hospice Medical Partners, 4410 S. 40th St.
St. Joe Petroleum, 2520 S. Second St.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
East Hills Shopping Center, 3702 Frederick Ave.
Pizza Ranch, 3007 N. Belt Highway.
Pawn Plus, 106 S. Belt Highway.
Tompkins Industries, 1602 S. Sixth St.
Mosaic Life Care, 5325 Faraon St.
Price Chopper, 2219 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Feb. 5 to 23
Christine M. Livengood, Craig, Missouri, larceny at 4406 S. Stonecrest Circle.
Terri L. Lansbury, 2412 Faraon St., theft from vehicle at residence.
Casey J. Melby, 4317 Hillcrest Drive, theft from vehicle at 609 Woodcrest Drive.
Kevin B. Cornett, 5029 Briarwood Lane, theft from vehicle at 1225 N. Fourth St.
Carolyn Sue Wilson, 2728 S. 23rd St., vehicle theft at residence.
Mikayla Deann Eggman, 3022 Sylvanie St., theft at residence.
Jerry L. Clark 2905 Jules St., theft of vehicle parts or accessory at 2520 S. Second St.
Devon Storm Morris, 5125 Faraon St., theft of vehicle parts or accessory at residence.
Catherine Rose Fanning, 835 S 18th St., theft at residence.
Kyle Wayne Bradley, 1815 Crescent Drive, theft of vehicle parts or accessory at residence.
Autumn Waddle, Wathena, Kansas, theft from vehicle at 210 N. Belt Highway
James Dallas Snodgrass, Helena, Missouri, theft from vehicle at 5302 Stockyards Expressway.
Kenneth Albert Frank Henry Robinson Sr., 1118 S. 19th St., burglary.
Cherie L. Newton, 3126 Floral Ave., theft from vehicle at 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Travis J. Unzicker, 1316 N. 25th St., theft from vehicle at residence.
James J. Walker Jr., 3413 Seneca St., theft from vehicle at Pickett and S. Leonard roads.
Edna M. Hayes, 1703 Colhoun St., from vehicle at residence.
Vanessa Joy Buehler, 1124 Corby St., vehicle theft at residence.
Lynette C. Bingaman, 4605 Badger St., theft at 1325 Village Drive.
Kimberly Renee Derr, 3005 Messanie St., theft at residence.
Angela R. Bottorff, 2619 S. 22nd St. theft at residence.
Julie Ann Blazer, 5005 Savannah Road, theft at 1021 S. 14th St.
Vandalism reported Feb. 17 to 23
Kingdom Hall Jehovah’s Witnesses, 4605 Pickett Road, destruction of property.
Michael Lee Sherman, 3103 Penn St., destruction of property.
Consolidated Insurance Service, 401 N. 13th St., destruction of property.
Robert Shaw, 2902 N. 12th St., destruction of property.
Chad M. Mears, Agency, Missouri, destruction of property at 1111 Douglas St.
Lacie D. Foster, 2805 Patee St., destruction of property at residence.
Pawn Plus, 106 S. Belt Highway, destruction of property.
MZK Olive Market Grocery Store, 2403 Olive St., destruction of property.
Tompkins Industries, 1602 S. Sixth St., destruction of property.
Ruth Cary, 1411 Penn St., destruction of property at residence.
Casey Larson, Horton, Kansas, destruction of property at 612 E. Colorado Ave.
Brandon John Neal, 219 N. 21st St., destruction of property at residence.