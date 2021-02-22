Thefts reported from businesses Feb. 1 to 16
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Target, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Boy Scouts of America, 1602 Buckingham St.
Thefts reported Feb. 8 through 16
Jennifer Keller, 5050 Faraon St., theft of motor vehicle parts or accessory at residence.
Steve Shaw, 4126 Preston Drive, burglary.
Robin Wilsey, St. Joseph, theft of motor vehicle parts or accessory at 1202 Heartland Drive.
Bryan Ellis Phelps, 406 Chellew Road, theft of motor vehicle parts or accessory at 5302 Stockyards Expressway.
David Becker, Glidden, Iowa, larceny at 4213 Frederick Boulevard.
Araceli Ruelas, 518 S. Eighth St., motor vehicle theft from residence.
Vandalism reported Feb. 13 through Feb. 15
Red Wing Shoes, 3007 N. Belt Highway.
Roy Lee Patterson, 1218 Village Drive.