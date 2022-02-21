Thefts reported by businesses Feb. 16 to 17
JC Penney, 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Thompson Chemical and Solvent, 1710 Penn St.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Feb. 15 to 19
Charles Buffey, 2407 Penn St., burglary at 2229 Seneca St.
Vincent Thomas, Woodstock, Georgia, items stolen from a vehicle at S. Seventh and Mary streets.
Katherine Mauzey, 2928 S. 29th St., items stolen from residence.
Patricia Shannon, 6428 S. Third St., robbery at 6500 King Hill Ave.
Corey Barron Jr., 3402 Easy St., items stolen at 424 Haeberle St.
Heather Fanning, 1517 N. 36th St., burglary.
Debra Korner, 1517 N. 36th St., burglary.
Larry Chambers Jr., 2511 Glenn St., items stolen from residence.
John Quinn, 1903 Manchester Road, burglary.
Brook Johnson, 1611 S. 11th St., items stolen from a vehicle at 811 N. 22nd St.
James Miller, 14600 S.E. State Route 371, items stolen at 5205 Swift Ave.
Caralyne Servaes, Atchison, Kansas, vehicle stolen at 201 E. Valley St.
Curt Bullock, 3113 Penn St., vehicle stolen.
Janelle Glidewell, 4404 Hunter Drive, vehicle stolen.
Manny Wiedmaier, 4525 Llama Lane, items stolen from a vehicle.
Vandalism reported Feb. 16 to 20
Katherine Mauzey, 2928 S. 29th St.
Git N Split, 2615 St. Joseph Ave.
Thompson Chemical and Solvent, 1710 Penn St.
Megan Townsend, 2225 Eugene Field Ave., destruction of property at 216 N. Fourth St.
