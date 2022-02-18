Thefts reported by businesses Feb. 15 to 17
CDS, 209 Iowa Ave., items stolen at 5701 Providence Hill Drive.
Uptown Cheapskate, 3120 Karnes Road.
Rally House, 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Fast Gas, 1702 St. Joseph Ave.
JC Penney, 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Thefts reported Feb. 15 to 16
Bobby Garza, 5330 Barbara St., items stolen at 302 Ozark St.
Mitchell Brown, 508 N. Fifth St., burglary at 3416 Pear St.
Mary Thornton, 1308 W. Joseph St., items stolen from residence.
Landon Hilsenbeck, 44 Northridge Drive, items stolen at 3309 Karnes Road.
Tamara Scott, 7106 Lundeen Drive, items stolen from a vehicle at 3922 Sherman Ave.
Brian Hale, 2804 Mary St., items stolen at 715 S. 28th St.
Chantay Powell, 2905 St. Joseph Ave., items stolen from a vehicle at S. 18th and Angelique streets.
James Miller, 2918 Lafayette St., items stolen at 5205 Swift Ave.
Jeffery Bonkoski, 2829 Angelique St., items stolen from residence.
Vandalism reported Feb. 15 to 17
Keith Collins, 2324 S. 12th St.
Joshua Joseph, 2304 Buckingham St., destruction of property at 2917 Sylvanie St.
Crystal Nicely, Elwood, Kansas, destruction of property at 525 N. 25th St.
Jacobo Barriga, 5005 University Ave., destruction of property at 102 N. Belt Highway.
