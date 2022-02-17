Thefts reported by businesses Feb. 9 to 16
JC Penney, 3702 Frederick Blvd.
City of St. Joseph, 702 S. Fifth St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Home Depot, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
TDR Electrical, 1319 Dewey Ave., burglary at 1502 N. 10th St.
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, 3904 Beck Road.
Jack Horner’s Supply, 4805 Rochester Road.
CVS, 930 N. Belt Highway.
Roberts Roofing, 1700 Buchanan Ave., burglary at 1601 Buchanan Ave.
Plasma Biological Service Inc., 1602 N. Woodbine Road.
Five Star Cab, 3201 Creek Stone Court, vehicle stolen at 2525 Messanie St.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Subway, 1405 Frederick Ave.
Brittany Village, 1605 N. 36th St., items stolen at 1503 N. 36th St.
MGB Ingredients LLC, 3723 Beck Road.
American Electric, 513 S. Eighth St., vehicle stolen.
Central Commodities, 1901 S. Sixth St., vehicle stolen.
Thefts reported Feb. 8 to 16
Marion White Sr., 3024 N. Seventh St., burglary at 414 Woodson St.
Alicia Brashears, 1903 Savannah Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Steven Dill, 2732 Mitchell Ave., items stolen from residence.
Donald Peters, 6210 Brown St., burglary at 2902 Lafayette St.
Austin Day, 1431 N. 13th St., items stolen at 1905 Howard St.
Daniel Carrasco-Ordaz, Lawrence, Kansas, vehicle stolen at 1702 Olive St.
Colton Shuster, Savannah, Missouri, burglary at 1502 N. 10th St.
Benjamin Walls, Platte City, Missouri, burglary at 1502 N. 10th St.
Marcin Swieczkowski, 302 N. Third St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at Jules and N. Third streets.
Rhonda Calloway, 4610 Miller Road, items stolen from residence.
Tara Lynn Carr, 704 N. 12th St., burglary.
Matthew Casada, 2817 Sacramento St., items stolen from residence.
Tammy Courter, 1108 S. 12th St., burglary at 3416 Pear St.
Grace Ann Edler, 1302 Douglas St., items stolen from residence.
Elysia Dunning, 302 N. Third St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Steven Wilkerson, 19795 State Route DD, items stolen at 423 S. Woodbine Road.
Cheyenne White, 1911 Messanie St., items stolen from residence.
Jim Hoover, Country Club Village, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 1605 Commerce Ave.
Kimberly Anderson, 1306 Sycamore St., items stolen at N. 10th and Broadway streets.
Dewey Stevens, 3643 Gene Field Road, items stolen from a vehicle.
Michael Benner, 2201 Lovers Lane, burglary at 2902 S. 40th Terrace.
Lisa Davis, 210 N. Eighth St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Jay Riddle Sr., 2726 S. 22nd St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Justin Starkey, 500 N. 19th St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Tarra Woosley, 1301 N. 22nd St., items stolen at 6409 King Hill Ave.
Guillermo Portilla, 140 Park Lane, robbery at 1628 Frederick Ave.
Brandi Asher, Atchison, Kansas, items stolen from a vehicle at 3601 N. Village Drive.
Alyssa Lycan, 1302 Northwood Drive, items stolen from a vehicle.
Stacey Vannaman, 1302 Northwood Drive, items stolen from a vehicle.
Nicole Colon, 1103 Northwood Drive, items stolen from a vehicle.
William Martin Jr., 6310 S. 24th St., items stolen from a vehicle at 1302 Northwood Drive.
Christina Holderness, 3310 Monterey St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Elizabeth McDonald, 1301 Main St., vehicle stolen.
Mary Hay, 2611 Edmond St., items stolen from residence.
Daniel Clark, 302 N. Third St., items stolen from residence.
Misty Losson, 1018 Green St., items stolen at 3845 King Hill Ave.
Gary Gilmore, 806 Bridal Wreath Court, vehicle stolen.
Carla Hassler, 315 S. Sixth St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 724 N. 22nd St.
Sara Beth Pickerel, 3125 Sylvanie St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Janice Collado, 2829 Patee St., items stolen at 5104 Barbara St.
Vicki Davis-Reed, 1306 Northwood Drive, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Matthew Sick, Louisiana, Missouri, items stolen from a vehicle at 1201 N. Woodbine Road.
Bryn Arevalo, 1011 Garden St., items stolen from a vehicle at 915 N. Woodbine Road.
Kevin Crist, 207 Illinois Ave., items stolen from residence.
Richid Simoune, 802 S. 24th St., vehicle stolen.
Arley Furgeson II, 206 Ohio St., vehicle stolen.
Dana Hall-Gertner, 4410 Appletree Court, vehicle stolen.
Shawn Turner, 5506 S. Fourth St., vehicle stolen.
Devin Tyler, 1111 N. 18th St., vehicle stolen.
Fletcher Speck, 1317 Park Lane, items stolen from residence.
Dennis Eckert, Chillicothe, Missouri, items stolen from a vehicle at 617 N. Belt Highway.
Timothy Dishon, P.O. Box 7342, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1601 Olive St.
John Bachman, 1706 S. 39th St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Vandalism reported Feb. 8 to 14
Treyshawn Wilson, 1332 S. 24th St.
Joann McDonald, 1325 S. 24th St., destruction of property at 1332 S. 24th St.
Elysia Dunning, 302 N. Third St.
Smokers Outlet, 1601 Frederick Ave.
Cady Jones, 2519 S. 15th St.
Donald Martinez, Raytown, Missouri, destruction of property at 5504 Long View Drive.
