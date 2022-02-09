Thefts reported by businesses Feb. 6 to 8
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Mitchell Park Plaza, 1300 S. 11th St.
Bird Ride Inc., Santa Monica, California, items stolen at 1100 Lincoln St.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Lincare, 439 S. Belt Highway, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
USDA Rural Development, 3915 Oakland Ave., items stolen from a vehicle.
Red Racks, 3025 S. Belt Highway.
Natural Resources Conservation Service, 3915 Oakland Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
James Wells, Stover, Missouri, items stolen from a vehicle at 4021 Frederick Blvd.
Dusty Fish, 2107 S. 16th St., items stolen at 412 E. Highland Ave.
Levi Biggs, Spring Hill, Florida, items stolen at 4021 Frederick Ave.
Amber Richardson, 20715 County Road 306, items stolen from a vehicle at 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Amy Tomlinson, 2913 Sylvanie St., items stolen from a vehicle at 2630 Faraon St.
Michael Daniel, Locust Grove, Oklahoma, vehicle stolen at 2018 S. Belt Highway.
Andrew Rickertt, 119 Virginia St., items stolen at 3504 Messanie St.
Amanda Goodwin, 312 N. Noyes Blvd., items stolen from residence.
Renee Downing, 6011 Diagonal Road, vehicle stolen at 2007 Jamesport St.
Jon Church, Wathena, Kansas, items stolen at 1324 Buchanan Ave.
Natasha Sale, 2704 Seneca St., items stolen from residence.
Johnny Denton, Lancaster, Kentucky, items stolen at 4213 Frederick Blvd.
Brianna Jo Liberty, Smithville, Missouri, items stolen at 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Lisa Johnson, 2910 S. 36th St., items stolen from residence.
Clifford Carman, 1705 N. 36th St., vehicle stolen at 1925 Frederick Ave.
Dewey Stevens, 3643 Gene Field Road, items stolen from residence.
Phyllis Gondring, 17 Eastwood Drive, items stolen at 3645 Frederick Blvd.
Mark Puckett Sr., 6549 Brown St., items stolen from residence.
Brian Chance, 107 N. Noyes Blvd., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at Southwest Parkway and Mansfield Road.
Vandalism reported Feb. 6 to 8
Mitchell Park Plaza, 1300 S. 11th St.
Kristi Billings, 1811 Huntoon Road.
Michael Pendleton, 914 E. Valley Court.
