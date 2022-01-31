Thefts reported by businesses Jan. 27 to 29
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
JC Penney, 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Joann Fabrics & Crafts, 603 N. Belt Highway, robbery.
Thefts reported Jan. 25 to 29
Serentae Adams, 4920 Pickett Road, vehicle stolen.
John Clark, 3118 Seneca St., vehicle stolen at 1913 Olive St.
Tommy Hill, 711 Concord Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Kathryn McGuire, 1512 N. 11th St., burglary.
Thane Peters, 610 Tanglewood Drive, items stolen at 201 N. Belt Highway.
Paul Cox, 425 N. 25th St., items stolen from residence.
Chadwick Collins, 3612 Doniphan Ave., burglary at 2917 Sylvanie St.
Jera McNett, Cosby, Missouri, burglary at 2917 Sylvanie St.
Darrin Ellis, 1415 N. 10th St., vehicle stolen.
Sharallin Rudolph, 6108 Lake Ave., items stolen from residence.
Danielle Kennon, 6018 N. 23rd St., burglary.
Jack Llabelle, Columbus, Nebraska, vehicle stolen at 909 Alabama St.
Jeremy Lance, 2816 Mulberry St., vehicle stolen.
Colton Flint, 2625 Duncan St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Bobbie Franken, Wathena, Kansas, vehicle stolen at 1805 St. Joseph Ave.
Clayton Callow, Kearney, Missouri, items stolen at 3735 Pear St.
Brian Lawhon, 823 Vine St., items stolen at 2135 Frederick Ave.
Barbara Finney, 627 N. 25th St., robbery at 603 N. Belt Highway.
Vandalism reported Jan. 25 to 29
Charles McCarron, 224 N. Fourth St., destruction of property at N. Fourth and Francis streets.
Heather Johnson, 1818 Clay St., destruction of property at 1908 Faraon St.
Mark Beems Jr., 406 W. Poulin St., destruction of property at 1208 N. Sixth St.
Paul Cox, 425 N. 25th St.
Chelsy Hicks, 2917 Penn St.
Joseph Mashol, 1607 N. 36th St.
Leslie Henry, 418 N. 17th St., destruction of property at 428 N. 17th St.
Robert Schimming, P.O. Box 8857, destruction of property at 428 N. 17th St.
Brian Lawhon, 823 Vine St., destruction of property at 2135 Frederick Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.