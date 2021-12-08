Thefts reported by businesses Nov. 26 to Dec. 7
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
City Star, 320 Edmond St., robbery.
River Ridge Developments, 1202 Faraon St., items stolen at 3715 N. Belt Highway.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
JC Penney, 3702 Frederick Blvd.
St. Joseph School District, 1415 N. 26th St., items stolen at 2222 S. 14th St.
Uptown Cheapskate, 3120 Karnes Road.
JD Bishop Construction LLC, 13850 County Road 350, items stolen at N. Fifth and Faraon streets.
Thefts reported Nov. 26 to Dec. 7
Martin Johnson, Holden, Missouri, burglary at 2619 Mary St.
Marcene Smith, 3208 Hampton Road, vehicle stolen.
Tishlyn Robbins, 416 N. Seventh St., robbery at 320 Edmond St.
Janet Taylor, 46 Court Drive, items stolen from a vehicle at 2711 Ashland Ave.
Mark Baltzer, 3401 Waterford Court, robbery at 200 Francis St.
Laurie Christiansen, 4706 N. Wilshire Drive, items stolen at 2200 Northwest Parkway.
Ashley Young, 2820 County Line Road, burglary.
Carrie Bockelman, 1023 Powell St., burglary.
Kevin Hayes, Belton, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at S. 169 Highway and Interstate 29.
Kelsy Lacer, 4801 University Drive, items stolen from residence.
Chad Grant, 906 Douglas St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Yeni Vasquez, Springfield, Missouri, items stolen at 3830 King Hill Ave.
Juana Reed, Agency, Missouri, items stolen from a vehicle at 3702 Fredrick Blvd.
Paula Dysart, 2222 S. 14th St., items stolen from residence.
Aaron Smith, 3330 Penn St., items stolen from residence.
Madison Walters, 1300 S. 11th St., items stolen from residence.
Meribeth Keith, 2402 Big Pine Terrace, burglary.
Matthew Keith, 2402 Big Pine Terrace, burglary.
Cayla Ezekiel, Kansas City, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 5401 Lake Ave.
Jason Skeen, 2607 Karnes Road, items stolen from a vehicle at 3700 Clark St.
Kayla Tracy, 2622 Mary St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Christopher Blackburn, 3412 E. Colony Square, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 3416 Pear St.
Jacey Redding, Stewartsville, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at S. 169 Highway and Leonard Road.
Vandalism reported Nov. 12 to Dec. 6
Mark Canchola, 2432 Patee St.
Janet Taylor, 46 Court Drive, destruction of property at 2711 Ashland Ave.
Laurie Christiansen, 4706 N. Wilshire Drive, destruction of property at 2200 Northwest Parkway.
Kimber Rock, 2001 S. 17th St.
Angela Williams, 5412 University Ave., destruction of property at 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Jonna Nolan, 3515 St. Joseph Ave.
Rebekah Sollars, 302 Hamburg Ave.
Kenny Martin, 1510 Jules St.
