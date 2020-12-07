Thefts reported by businesses Nov. 30 to Dec. 2
Hy-Vee, 201 N. Belt Highway.
Hy-Vee Gas Station, 201 N. Belt Highway.
Plato’s Closet, 1407 S. Belt Highway.
Dollar General, 1702 Messanie St.
Tractor Supply Co., 3027 S. Belt Highway.
Menards, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Ross Dress for Less, 1415 N. Belt Highway, items stolen at 1417 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Nov. 29 to Dec. 2
Nichole Lynn Schmidt, 2621 Mulberry St., items stolen from residence.
Samantha Jo Williams, 2417 St. Joseph Ave., burglary.
Natalie Lynn Sisk, 815 Roosevelt Ave., vehicle stolen.
Mitchell Thomas Magee, 7175 N.E. State Route 6, items stolen at 3601 N. Village Drive.
Modou Ngom, 3617 Gene Field Road, items stolen at 5302 Stockyards Expressway.
Tiana L. Long, 2906 Sylvanie St., burglary.
Tara Marie Stillman, 1022 Angelique St., items stolen at 1019 Corby St.
Ernest L. Clark, Wathena, Kansas, burglary at 2419 S. Tenth St.
Dorothy L. Wildberger, 2628 S. 39th Terrace, items stolen from residence.
William H. Manville, Pompano Beach, Florida, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1202 Grand Ave.
Chasity Deann Jones, 2811 Pembroke Lane, items stolen from residence.
Bob William Jacobs III, 714 Harmon St., burglary at 4902 Lake Ave.
Jill Miller, 700 Olive St., items stolen at 201 N. Belt Highway.
Richard M. Helton Jr., 3426 Monterey St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Jacob Burrell, Bellington, Washington, burglary at 1107 S. 12th St.
Zachary J. Hale, Mill Creek, Washington, burglary at 1107 S. 12th St.
Henry E. Bachali IV, 2617 Folsom St., vehicle stolen at 1334 Frederick Ave.
Porsha Renea and Jacob Edward McKim, 210 S. 14th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 210 S. 17th St.
Karen L. Pruitt, 602 Francis St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Ashlei Renee Franklin, no address provided, items stolen at 1608 Buchanan Ave.
Timothy Wayne Farmer, Fayetteville, Arkansas, items stolen from vehicle at 4213 Frederick Blvd.
Jocelyn Marie Giles, 611 S. 16th St., items stolen from residence.
Vandalism reported Nov. 29 to Dec. 2
Brooklyn Paige Westcott, 6036 Pryor Ave., destruction of property at 5805 Steven Drive.
Kristin M. George, Effingham, Kansas, destruction of property at 1702 Messanie St.
Gabrielle H. George, 5111 Junior Drive, destruction of property at 1702 Messanie St.
Austin J. Benson, 714 S. Seventh St., destruction of property at 2531 Edmond St.
Cynthia L. Limley, Helena, Missouri, destruction of property at 2710 Patee St.
Brandon James Lizotte, Richmond, Missouri, destruction of property at 629 S. Eighth St.
Paul Allen Davis, 5501 S. Fourth St., destruction of property at 629 S. Eighth St.