Thefts reported by businesses Dec. 1 to 4
Missouri Title Loans, 1405 N. Belt Highway.
JC Penney, 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Brittany Village Apartments, 1601 N. 36th St., items stolen at 1509 N. 36th St.
Pepsico, 227 Cherokee St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
VFW, 306 Cherokee St.
AT&T, 2103 S. Belt Highway.
Jetterbug Trucking, 3512 S. 22nd St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Hy-Vee, 201 N. Belt Highway.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Dec. 1 to 5
Jase Quiej, 625 Bon Ton St., burglary at 2024 N. Fourth St.
Patricia Biadang, 2602 E. Woodlands Drive, burglary.
Ariah King, 6114 Carnegie St., items stolen at Gordon Avenue and W. Hyde Park Avenue.
Ceciela Minear, 3633 Gene Field Road, burglary.
Skyler Talbot, 3633 Gene Field Road, burglary.
Dylan Aspelund, Smithville, Missouri, items stolen from a vehicle at Francis and N. Eighth streets.
Mark Scroggins, 1904 Savannah Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Joshua Rudolph, 2008 N. Woodbine Road, vehicle stolen.
Loresa Walker, 2902 N. 12th St., items stolen from residence.
Derrick Holcomb, 1504 Fourth Ave., items stolen at 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Ralph Venneman, 1807 Edmond St., vehicle stolen.
Alejandro Villegas, 4603 Hallbrook Drive, burglary at S.E. US Highway 169 and S.E. State Route 31.
Leroy Peck, N. 4707 Wilshire Drive, burglary at S.E. US Highway 169 and S.E. State Route 31.
Jon Long, 2707 S. 24th St., items stolen from residence.
Brittney Lee, Country Club, Missouri, items stolen from a vehicle at 1815 N. Belt Highway.
Muhammad Khan, 4708 N. Wilshire Drive, vehicle stolen.
Vandalism reported Dec. 2 to 4
Images Of You, 518 N. Belt Highway.
Ford’s Drive-In, 5028 Lake Ave.
Performance Plus Rehabilitation, 1802 N. Woodbine Road.
Miranda Hicks, 2703 Renick St.
Toiya Hughes, 1403 Sylvanie St.
Jeremy Deshon, 2922 Lovers Lane.
Alejandro Villegas, 4603 Hallbrook Drive, destruction of property at S.E. US Highway 169 and S.E. State Route 31.
Leroy Peck, N. 4707 Wilshire Drive, destruction of property at S.E. US Highway 169 and S.E. State Route 31.
Heather Bolonyi, 2605 Duncan St.
Lombardo Hernandez, 2702 Lafayette St.
David Owens, 1023 S. 14th St.
