Thefts reported by businesses Nov. 30
Menard’s, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
Tractor Supply Co., 3027 S. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Nov. 29 to 30
Nathaniel T. Cox, 4106 N. 31st St., items stolen from vehicle.
Brandon D. Phelps, 3424 Seneca St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Alfred L. Redman, 3627 Gene Field Road, items stolen from vehicle.
Wade Dean Colgrove, Tonganoxie, Kansas, items stolen from vehicle at 3800 S. U.S. Highway 169.
Jesse Cole Lewis, 1116 Fifth Ave., burglary.
Tina M. Vinzant, 3220 Mitchell Ave., items stolen from vehicle at 614 Warsaw Ave.
Amanda M. Fowler, 3613 Gene Field Road, vehicle stolen.
Mary McPherson, Nacogdoches, Texas, vehicle stolen at Corby and N. 12th Streets.
Vandalism reported Nov. 30
Win Supply, 818 S. Sixth St.